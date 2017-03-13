Ammara dazzles on Tehn Outta Ten Tour

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SCORES of music fans in Bulawayo, mostly men, were left spellbound when queen of Mukoko, Ammara Brown, captivated them with her alluring voice adding to her growing fan base she calls the Ammartians.

Ammara was performing as part of the Tehn Outta Ten tour; by Tehn Diamond at Club Connect on Saturday night.

Before the show, men were excited and impatient as they could not wait to see her on stage and with each instance DJs in the club would ask the crowd if they were ready for Ammara they would scream at the top of their voices a resounding YES!

So in between performances by artistes, the first being Bulawayo’s The Boy ASAPH, who got the singing along to his hit track Why won’t you act like you know, they would scream, “We want Ammara!”

After ASAPH, Tehn Diamond came on stage with Simba Tagz and took fans on a musical trip from his first hits Happy and Realest to some songs from his latest album A Few Good Poems such as No Stress featuring Thaiwanda Thai, Bho Tsano and Give Thanks featuring Simba Tagz.

However, the crowd had become restless. When Thaiwanda Thai took over and after one song those in the crowd started shouting “Ammara, Ammara, Ammara,” as they could not wait to see her on stage.

Without hesitation, Ammara made her way to the stage clad in a bottle green jump suit and was greeted with a rapturous applause.

Most of the cheers were from men who pushed and shoved each other to get a better view of the pint-sized vixen.

Not wasting time Ammara started her performance with the song Owami she collaborated with South Africa’s Zinhle Ngidi and Sizwe Ngubane, last year at the Coke Studio. Every dance move was greeted by wild cheers and those in the front were continually reaching over to her to get a touch of her hand.

Seamlessly singing the parts of Ngidi and hers, Ammara also gave fans a chance to sing along to the groovy song produced by Mobi Dixon.

The highlight of the night was when she performed Bachura and two fans joined her on stage to sing XQ’s parts.

However the first fan, who spotted a ginger dreadlock, knew only a bit of the parts and was asked to go back to the crowd. He was quickly substituted by one who went by the name Clod and knew all the XQ parts. His mates in the crowd looked on, green with envy as he got to dance with Ammara. He left the stage overjoyed and received a hero’s welcome from his friends and he lapped up his five minutes of fame. Thereafter she performed Watchu Want, a song she did with her sister Chengeto.

Ammara ended her performance with Mukoko, a song she collaborated with Tytan Skhokho, which all and sundry had been waiting for. She had to sing it twice as the crowd requested her to return on stage.

When Ammara left people started trickling out, but the performances had not finished as POY jumped on. He tried his best to get the crowd jumping up and down to his music but after a high octane performance, fans were already tired and it was already 3AM.

