‘Ammara’ in sex tape hoax

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A SEX tape, starring a woman with caramel skin bearing a striking resemblance to musician Ammara Brown, has been making the rounds online.

In the photos and video, a light skinned woman who looks like Ammara is seen with a man, romping on a bed.

Many WhatsApp groups and personal chats were yesterday buzzing with requests from fellow users requesting for the alleged sex tape.

Thereafter, pictures of what looked like a naked Ammara in various sex positions with a man started circulating.

Heated debates ensued on social media sites, with one side believing the woman featured on the sex tape was Ammara while others said it was a look alike.

When the 20-minute long video started circulating, it added fuel to the already heated debates with both sides of the argument saying the video cemented their arguments.

In solidifying their point of view, some users researched the origin of the sex tape and found out it was uploaded online about four years ago and was that of an American porn star named Amari Harrison.

Ammara’s manager, Tsungi Zvobgo, said Ammara was unmoved by the circulation of the alleged sex tape.

“Ammara has seen the sex tape and it’s not her. These are some of the hazards of being a celebrity.

“Unfortunately, when somebody is working hard and doing very well, some people will be looking for ways of tarnishing their image.

“I hope that this won’t damage her career at least because people have been smart to realise that it’s not her on the video, but a lookalike.

“However, Ammara is very occupied now as she’s flying out later this week for a performance at the Zim Achievers awards in Dallas, Texas on Saturday,” said Zvobgo.

It has become a common hobby for Zimbabweans to publicly shame local celebrities with hoax sex tapes and nudes so much that the country comes to a standstill arguing about the authenticity of the lurid images.

The same vigour and verve in debating happened when another alleged sex tape of Harare businessman Tazvi “Chief J” Mhaka’s wife Ruby emerged on social media last week.

Similar to Ammara, a woman who looked like Ruby was being intimate with a man people said was Chief J’s gardener.

Many were adamant that the woman featured was Ruby until it later emerged that it was a look alike, another porn star from America.

Online spoof sites (a website using hoaxes with the intention of misleading readers to get hits) have become the main drivers of these sex tapes that the public gobble up as hunger stricken animals, sharing them as much as they can.

Sandra Ndebele, during the peak of her musical career, also suffered the same fate with an alleged sex tape leaking which at the end of the day proved to be a hoax.