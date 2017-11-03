Ammara to finally launch1st album

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIAN Ammara Brown is excited ahead of her debut album and much anticipated Akiliz music video launch in Harare next week.

The album, which will be launched at The Venue, will feature popular singles Mukoko, Whatchu Want and Akiliz.

On this album, Ammara worked with nine producers including ex-flame Roki, Simba Tagz, Chiweda, Jusa Dementor, Mr Kamera, Oskid, DJ Tamuka, Takefizzo, Roki and Simba Moyo. It features artistes, sister Chengeto, Tytan and the legendary South African musician, Hugh Masekela on two tracks Tawina and Next Lifetime.

Although Ammara – an Idols East Africa top 10 finalist – has been releasing hit tracks, it has taken her five years to release an album, something she said was because she wanted to perfect her music. The 14-track album is a reflection of her everyday life as she sings about love, heartbreaks, heartaches, relationships and situationships.

“It has taken me a long time to come up with this album because some of the song ideas came in phases. As they came, I struggled to get producers that could deliver what I needed.

“However, I’m glad that we finally have the product ready and all my fans can get a copy of the album starting next week Friday,” she revealed.

Ammara said she wanted to strike a balance between satisfying the local market at the same time appealing to the international market. Hence, the 14 tracks will appeal not only to the local audience, but the international one too.

“We’ve made the afro-pop album not only with the locals in mind, but we’ve infused elements that will make it appealing to an international audience.”

The album will be sold for $10 but will be way cheaper if one buys it online.