Amphitheatre ban Council urged to reconsider

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

JUST when Bulawayo musicians had gathered enough courage to take on the daunting 5 000 seater Amphitheatre, the city fathers have reportedly banned shows at the venue citing noise.

Traditionally, the Bulawayo Amphitheatre was used mostly by Harare artistes when they stage shows.

Bulawayo musicians have rarely used it but last month, Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds took on the Amphitheatre alongside Madlela Skhobokhobo, Zinja ziyamluma and Clement Magwaza during his album launch.

With better marketing, the show could have attracted a full house.

The move was viewed as a positive one as local artistes are on a drive to get their music to the people and use venues in the city that their Harare counterparts fill up.

However, it’s these Harare musicians like Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Alick Macheso that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) says are the noisiest when they perform.

Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda said he has not received any formal communication to that effect.

“It’s something (banning of artistes) I’ve seen flying all over the internet. I’ve however, not received any formal communication from anyone. So I can’t say anything about the issue,” said Banda.

Ndolwane Super Sounds’ manager Thandazani Nyoni said the BCC should reconsider the ban.

“We were looking forward to Bulawayo artistes especially those who do Rhumba music to use the venue a lot until our fans get used to it. This was after seeing that people came to watch us during the album launch. Since it has been banned, it’s a huge blow for us because our shows can’t be done in the afternoon until 10PM,” said Nyoni.

He said the Bulawayo Amphitheatre was their only hope as council bars them from performing in high density halls.

“The BCC doesn’t want us to use the Amphitheatre now and they don’t want us to hold live shows at council halls in the high density areas. They say live shows leave lasting damages at the venues. However, the only alternative is the Large City Hall which costs $4 000. We were now relying on the Amphitheatre which costs $65 per hour which was cheaper,” said Nyoni.

While the complaints from promoters and musicians are valid to some extent, but why is it that our shows in Zimbabwe have to go on until 3AM or sometimes up until 7AM? For people residing in residential areas surrounding the Centenary Park such as Suburbs, Paddonhurst, North End and Romney Park, the noise from shows at the Amphitheatre is unbearable.

With the noise at such unprecedented levels why then should shows go on until the wee hours of the following morning? This is not the first time that residents from that area have complained of noise as Dendera supremo Sulumani Chimbetu had to change venue at the 11th hour for a show in 2013.

He was slated to perform at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium, but due to complaints from residents in the posh Suburbs area near the stadium, Sulu moved it.

Bulawayo Residents’ Association chairperson Winos Dube said the ban could turn the Bulawayo Amphitheatre into a white elephant.

“As a residents association we haven’t received any complaints from residents about the noise at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre. I’m actually shocked that the city council has taken such drastic action as this might turn the Amphitheatre into a white elephant,” said Dube.

He said there should be dialogue between the BCC and residents to find a lasting solution.

“The shows that happen at the venue don’t happen every day. They happen once in a while and this should be something that can help council and residents come up with a lasting solution with regards to the ban,” said Dube.