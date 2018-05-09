Angola scraps visas

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ANGOLA has removed visa requirements for Zimbabweans intending to travel to the country, in an arrangement based on reciprocity, an official has said.

In a circular to Secretaries of all Ministries, Acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa said the new visa regime took effect on March 30.

Zimbabwe scrapped visa requirements for Angolans two years ago and there have been calls, particularly by the local business community, for the Angolan Government to do the same.

“Kindly be advised that with effect from 30 March 2018, Zimbabwean nationals travelling to Angola as tourists will not require a visa prior to travelling to the country.

“In terms of the new arrangement based on the principle of reciprocity, the exemption of visas for tourists applies for a period of 30 to 90 days per year,” said Ambassador Chipaziwa.

He said according to information obtained from the Angolan authorities, the applicant has to be in possession of a valid passport, return airline ticket, an International Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate and proof of resources to pay for accomodation and upkeep while in Angola.

“Please note that the exemption does not set aside the applicable formalities at the ports of entry,” said Ambassador Chipaziwa.

@AuxiliaK