Anne Nhira building her own empire: But still single and searching

Silence Charumbira

Anne Nhira is probably one of the best actresses to emerge from Zimbabwe in the past decade.

Apart from the fact that there has been little film activity in the country in the last decade, she remains one of the few beauties who graced the local small screen and are still worth talking about.

The actress who celebrated her birthday recently said she has been busy enhancing her career with her production house – Anne Studios in Johannesburg — where she has been based for the past eight years.

She said as opposed to the notion that she had gone quiet, she was just not the kind of person that was loud about her successes.

“I haven’t exactly been quiet at all. I’ve shared some of my achievements over the past few years. I’ve achieved professional and personal milestones that I’m proud of,” said Anne.

“I’m not exactly the person who publishes every accomplishment, but I’m extremely proud. I prefer to work more and talk less.”

“I’ve stretched myself extremely over the years to focus on different work affairs. My schedule has been tight as I’m running my own business (Anne Studios International), acting, producing films and studying as well as my role as a Quality Assurance and Risk Manager with one of the top South African wellness companies.

“I’ve to spread the hours of the day to do all that and still squeeze in some social time. It gets a bit hectic even for a very strong willed and obsessively hard working woman like me.”

She said she has featured in a number of South African productions among them The Rapist in 2012 and in 2014 she also had a role in one of South Africa’s biggest soap operas Zabalaza that shows on Mzansi Magic.

She recently featured in a TV drama called Mutual Friends.

But the lass often referred to as Vimbai from her role in Zimbabwe’s Studio 263 said she was now more focused on film production for Anne Studios.

“I co-produced a pilot TV series In the Shadows two months ago that we’re currently pushing to broadcasters. I’m extremely excited about it as it’s brilliant; it’ll blow you away.

“We’ve a cast from four different African countries and I’m also acting in it,” she said with enthusiasm.

Anne Studios International includes services like music production and talent training and the actress said she was going through exciting times as they were engaged with various African countries.

Asked whether she still hoped to come back home to stay, she said: “Zimbabwe is home. I come home once or twice a year. I’m proud to be Zimbabwean and I’m investing in property there.”

She however encouraged youths to travel the world to get exposure.

“I encourage young people to travel to different countries as it broadens ideas and dreams. You’ll see life differently, travelling is extremely essential,” said Anne.

On local productions, she said she was pleased to have seen a few good TV productions but said there was a lot of room for improvement considering the opportunity to have content on DStv channels like Zambezi Magic.

“Zambezi Magic is a huge opportunity for Southern African countries at the moment and we should definitely seize that opportunity. It’s best to work with experts in the industry especially for directing and camera to produce a top quality production that can withstand competition among productions from other countries.”

“Research is also required to actually see what other producers are doing, the equipment they’re using and then ride on that to create a good project.”

While she has kept an efficient lid on her private affairs, Anne opened up on her love life.

“I’ve managed to handle everything else and excel in everything that I put my mind to. I’ve set so many goals and I’ve achieved them, some with ease, some with more effort, but I always crack it. Dating has proved to be the most challenging. There I was thinking I got it all figured out but I’m still to get my head around it,” she said.

“I choose to be single until the right person comes along. I didn’t spend my birthday with anyone special except from my good friends and some good wine and champagne. And that made it special,” she said. — @SilenceCharumb1