Annual B/Bridge Half Marathon set

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge

ONLY 130 runners have so far registered for the Beitbridge Mayor’s Half Marathon to be held tomorrow.

The race is held annually to raise awareness and reduce rampant littering along major highways and abuse of drugs in the border town.

Sanctuary Insurance Company has entered into a partnership with Beitbridge Municipality as the event’s sponsor.

Beitbridge Municipality spokesperson Raniel Ndou said they had covered a lot of ground in terms of logistics and were ready to roll.

The race will be held under the theme “Everyone against drugs abuse and litter”.

“So far we have registered 130 people, while other athletics clubs, including Blanket Mine, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, among others, have expressed interest in sending their athletes,” said Ndou.

He said the 21.1km race will start at Lutumba Business Centre along the Masvingo road and finish at Border Service Station in the CBD.

There will also be 12km and 5km runs that will start at Chicago Business Centre and Masvingo turn off respectively.

“Sanctuary Insurance has poured in $5 000 cash along with other related equipment for the race. We are inviting all interested runners to register at the Beitbridge Municipality main building and at our housing office in Dulivhadzimo suburb,” Ndou said.

Registration fees are $3 for adults and free for school children.