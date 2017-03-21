Another Congolese attacker at Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORGOTTEN former Caps United, Kiglon and Motor Action winger Yves Ebabali has resurfaced at Highlanders.

The 27-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo winger has been training with Bosso for the past two weeks and seems to have impressed coach Erol Akbay.

The Dutchman told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he would decide on Ebabali this week.

“Yves has been training with us for a while and he is more of a winger than a striker. He is doing good and is a fast guy. I like his way of playing, but before saying we will sign him or not, I have to talk to the executive and find out if it’s possible to bring him in seeing that we already have maximised our squad. A decision has to be made this week so that if he is joining us he gets registered before the transfer window closes,” said Akbay.

If Ebabali, who played for Caps United in 2009 and 2010, Kiglon in 2011 and former PSL champions Motor Action in 2012 and 2013, gets a Highlanders’ deal, he will become the club’s fourth pre-season signing.

Bosso reinforced their squad with three strikers, Rodrick Mutuma, Manuel Esono Obiang Buale and Tambwe Kalunga.

Equatorial Guinean Buale (23) and 28-year-old Kalunga from the DRC are still awaiting work permits after agreeing to a season and two-year respective deals with Highlanders.

Mutuma crossed the great divide to join Bosso from archrivals Dynamos on a one-year deal as part of Akbay’s plans to strengthen his attack.

Akbay has bemoaned his strikers’ impotence in front of goal, saying that had to change this season for them to challenge for the Premiership title.

However, his dilemma would seem to be creating an opening for the winger, as the club has previously indicated that it would not take up all the 30 PSL registration slots due to financial constraints.

Highlanders didn’t renew the contracts of goalkeeper Njabulo Nyoni, defenders Felix Chindungwe and Julius Daudi, while defensive midfielder Douglas Sibanda has been loaned to Bulawayo City.

Akbay said plans are underway to release youngster Danmore Chikwana.

“For us to bring in Yves, we have to loan out someone and we have to decide who we’re going to release this week. We’ve loaned out Douglas to Bulawayo City and we’re looking for a club to loan Danmore. Ray Lunga, who was promoted from the development side, is staying with the first team,” said Akbay.

@ZililoR