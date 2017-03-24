Another giant to land at Vic Falls airport

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ATTENTION will once again turn to Victoria Falls this weekend when the new look international airport welcomes another giant player, Ethiopian Airways, on Sunday.

The B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior aircraft is expected to land at Victoria Falls International Airport at midday.

After South African Airways launched its 200-seater airbus 330-200 on March 1, Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airways is introducing the Addis Ababa-Victoria Falls-Gaborone-Addis Ababa route on Sunday.

It will be flying three times a week.

In a statement, Ethiopian Airlines chief executive officer Mr Tewolde GebreMariam said it is launching three new flights in three days, including Victoria Falls.

The airliner plans to launch seven destinations during the first six months of 2017 as it envisages reaching 120 international destinations worldwide by the year 2025.

“Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines is delighted to announce that it has finalised preparations to launch flights to three new destinations – Victoria Falls, Oslo and Antananarivo – within three days, 26-28 March 2017.

“This is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian’s long and illustrious history. We are proud that we are able to link these new stations to the Ethiopian network in such a short period of time,” he said.

The plane will depart Addis Ababa at 8.15AM and arrive in Victoria Falls at 12.15 PM on a direct flight while departing Victoria Falls at 1PM via Gaborone in Botswana and arriving in Addis Ababa at 9.30PM.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) confirmed the four-week schedules on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The airliner services 28 weekly flights to four destinations in China, 20 weekly flights to the Americas, 72 weekly flights to Asia, 65 weekly flights to Middle East, 400 weekly flights to 53 cities across Africa and almost daily 54 flights to Europe.

Mr GebreMariam commended the airliner’s staff for dedication to ensure best service, safety, and on time performance.

The new-look Victoria Falls International Airport continues to attract new airlines since its commissioning by President Mugabe in November last year.

Also expected to fly into Victoria Falls soon is RwandaAir and Kenyan Airways, which have shown interest.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing and leading carrier airline in Africa having been in the industry for seven decades.

It commands the biggest pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents.

Its fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years, which it also owns.

— @ncubeleon.