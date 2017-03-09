Another night club for Byo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of the last establishments that houses Jazz music in Bulawayo, Cape to Cairo, is set to be turned into a night club if the latest council resolution is anything to go by.

According to last Wednesday’s full council meeting, the City Fathers resolved to make the home of Jazz music a night club. This came after a proposal made by proprietors of the establishment, Windstraw Enterprises (Pvt) owned by businessman Peter Mubi and Temba Ndlovu last year for an upgrade from a Restaurant Special licence to a Nightclub licence.

This means instead of operating from 10AM to 10PM, the place will now run until 3AM.

Councillors had initially rejected the proposal that was approved by the Town Lands and Planning Committee saying the area had no sound proofing and would be a haven for thieves and other criminal elements to engage in anti social activities.

However, at the full council meeting, the decision was reversed and the proprietors were granted permission to turn it into a night club.

Mubi said they had made the application to cater for their clients who were complaining about the spot’s early closure.

“The licence is a welcome development as we were closing far too early for our clientele. It’s a place for the mature and the closing time of 10PM wasn’t good for business as that was the time that people were now getting into the mood,” said Mubi.

He said they were going to collect the licence at the end of this week and start working on refurbishing the joint to meet the standards of a night club.

The joint will, however, remain a home of jazz music, mainly attracting the mature crowds.

The development, according to Mubi, will also see the joint hosting more live bands.

“The more time we are open, the more people will be drinking and eating from our restaurant meaning there’ll now be more bands performing there.

“We want to nurture raw talent while bringing in big names to the venue once in a while.”