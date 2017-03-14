Another pothole tragedy. . . Kombi avoiding bad road kills 3 family members

Amanda Chikari/Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporters

THREE members of the same family died on the spot after they were hit by a commuter omnibus which was travelling in the wrong lane allegedly to avoid potholes in Gweru’s Mkoba suburb.

The accident occurred on Saturday at around 4PM near Vashandiri Study Centre in Mkoba 12.

The commuter omnibus had no passengers at the time of the accident but is said to have been rushing to town since it was peak hour.

Witnesses said the deceased were dragged for about two metres while under the commuter omnibus as the driver tried to speed away from the scene.

The driver later stopped but bolted from the scene leaving his vehicle — a Nissan Caravan.

He later handed himself to the police and is assisting with investigations.

A family spokesperson, Mr Trust Mugovera, identified the deceased as Moreblessing Mharakurwa (20), her daughter Anopaishe Mugovera (1) and sister-in-law Tendai Mugovera (11) who was in Grade Six at Pakame Primary School in Shurugwi.

He said the three were on their way home from a barber shop which is opposite Vashandiri Centre where they had taken Tendai for a haircut.

“We lost three family members over the weekend. They were hit by a commuter omnibus that was rushing to town for passengers. They were walking coming from the barber shop when this commuter omnibus, which was travelling in the wrong lane as the driver was avoiding potholes, hit them. They all died on the spot,” said Mr Mugovera.

He said they were still to come to terms with the sudden death of their relatives.

“What is hurting us the most is the fact that the driver of the vehicle hasn’t shown up to apologise. He ran away leaving the three trapped under his vehicle,” Mr Mugovera said.

He said mourners were gathered at 2870/1 Mkoba 16.

The deceased are expected to be buried today at Mutasa cemetery in Gweru.

Meanwhile, the Gweru City Council director of Engineering Mr Robson Manatsa and some police officers visited the scene of the accident.

Acting Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not reachable for comment.

Last week, 14 people were killed along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway near the National University of Science and Technology and a pothole was blamed for the accident.

