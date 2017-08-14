Another show flops at City Hall

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Only a handful of fans attended the Celebrating Local Talent Concert held at the Large City Hall car park in Bulawayo on Saturday night.

A world class stage, live broadcast and a line up of the crème dela crème of Bulawayo’s artistes could not lure the masses to pay $5.

On the bill was Jeys Marabini, Clement Magwaza, Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Cal Vin, Iyasa and Umkhathi who all won awards. Others who performed included Ramsy K, Sungura Masters, Kadder, Msiz Kay, Mzoe 7, Hwabaraty, Khaya Arts, Ezimnyama, Impumelelo Shining Stars, Khuliyo, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Zinja Ziyamluma, Desire Oxide and his son Methembe (Jnr Oxide).

It was in stark contrast to the abandoned Busy signal show at the same venue only a week before where scores of people thronged the venue.

Security had been heightened and other logistics were in place, but the people simply shunned the show.

Head of ZBC radio in Bulawayo, Stephen Ndlovu said despite the poor attendance, the show for them was a success because they were fulfilling their mandate of promoting local talent.

“The show was a success because what was important was to promote local artistes which we did (through the live broadcast). All of them attended, performed and electrified the crowd,” said Ndlovu.

He said they were working to organise another show later this year.

A stone’s throw away at Cal Vin’s the Made in Bulawayo hip hop show at Elite 400, last year’s gremlins returned to haunt the Izandla Emoyeni hit-maker.

There were about 400 people who came to watch hip hop artistes POY, ASAPH, Floppy X, Psychotek, MC Thorne, Kidd Psycho, Barbs, Benny Jones, gospel rapper T1nda, GTi and Mawiza, wheel-spinners DJs Liz, Dash, Schuster and Reggie Brown.

One fan Celia Mahlangu from Cowdray Park suburb said she was disappointed to say the least.

“I came all the way here to watch local hip hop acts but the sound is poor, it’s really bad. Some of my friends ended up leaving the place and I also have to leave because this is unbearable,” said Mahlangu.

Although commending him for organising the show, all artistes who performed complained bitterly about the sound.

Former Cal Vin nemesis POY summed up how other artistes felt.

“We came out to support as artistes but the sound my friend was awful. I couldn’t hear myself sing or speak. It was the same for other artistes,” said POY.

TJ Nash was the one who provided the sound on the day and was at pains to explain what happened.

“My sound system uses a digital touch screen so there was a problem in balancing the sound. It’s a learning curve for us,” said TJ Nash.

AS for Cal Vin he laid the blame on himself for the poor sound. “I should’ve taken the responsibility of choosing the sound system for the concert. All I can say is that we didn’t deliver on our promises. I commend the fans who have been very patient,” said Cal Vin.