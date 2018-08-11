Antipas hunts Platinum miners

Mukudzei Chingwere, Midlands Bureau

CHICKEN INN gaffer Joey Mafero Antipas has called on his players to focus on winning their matches as he chases down the leaders in the Castle Lager Premiership marathon.

FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum have set the pace in the race.

The Gamecocks take on Shabanie Mine tomorrow.

They are nine points behind leaders FC Platinum and seven points adrift of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“The gap is big at the moment and we are not in control of the situation, but we are now taking each game as it comes.

“We will continue focusing on our own matches and not to look at things we do not have control over.

“We lost two very good players in Devine (Lunga) and Elvis (Chipezeze) but I am happy those who are with us are doing very well, we have able replacements.

“The new players who are here are young players but they have great potential and we will help them,” said Antipas.

Shabanie coach Alexio Sigion is said to be unhappy working with the lieutenants he found at the club.

“I do not want to talk about any other things, my job is just technical and I will stick to that,” said Sigion.

“We have only 15 points in 20 games which gives us a lot of homework, but the players have been responding well at training and we are raring to go.

“We do not have a full squad, we lost a number of players during the transfer window but I am happy with what we have and very confident that we can survive relegation come the end of the season.’’

Meanwhile, Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama expects his charges to continue with their commendable form when they host Bulawayo Chiefs at Ascot tomorrow.

“As a coach you just need to give players confidence, football is about psychology and confidence becomes important,” he said.

“Players are now expressing themselves very well at training and in matches which gives me confidence that we are headed for the right direction.

“What I can say is that Chapungu are not relegation material and we will definitely not go down come the end of the season.

“The challenge will be to finish on a respectable position.’’