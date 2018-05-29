Antipas tips Platinum teams for PSL title

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas reckons the 16 other Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams are “bridesmaids” accompanying log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum to the league championship.

Antipas was dejected after watching Chicken Inn losing 0-2 to champions FC Platinum and said the chasing pack will need divine intervention to stop runaway leaders Ngezi and second-placed FC Platinum.

Ngezi are unbeaten so far this season after 14 rounds of matches and took their points’ tally to 38 following a 3-1 win over Harare City on Saturday.

Harare City were considered as one of the sides that could stop Ngezi’s juggernaut, but the Sunshine Boys were added to the list of the platinum miners’ casualties.

Playing a day after Ngezi had collected maximum points and opened a six-point lead, FC Platinum opened the scoring in the fourth minute and early in the second half to reduce the gap to three.

Chicken Inn are fourth on the table with 24 points, 14 behind Ngezi.

Antipas’ sentiments came after third-placed Highlanders came from a goal down to force a draw against Chapungu.

Bosso, who have publicly said they are not in the championship race but are on a rebuilding exercise, went into the weekend trailing Ngezi by 10 points and ended it 12 points adrift.

“The two Platinum sides are running away. They’re challenging each other in the championship and the rest of us are bridesmaids. It’s a fact; we just have to keep on working and fighting, probably fight for a better finish on the table. It’s good to chase and be in the equation, but this season it’s like things are not working well for all other teams, except the two (FC Platinum and Ngezi),” said Antipas.

“The two platinum sides are well organised, well-funded and for them to lose four games it’s difficult. I’m not throwing in the towel, but what I’m saying is it needs a miracle to stop them, let’s be honest about it. Although we haven’t reached the halfway stage, the teams chasing the platinum sides have to be winning their games, so it’s all about playing catch-up,” he said.

Antipas, who won the 2015 title with the Gamecocks, felt his side would have been in the championship matrix had it won at least three out of the six draws that it has had in 14 outings.

The way Ngezi and FC Platinum are cruising, their clash on Match Day 16 will have a bearing on how the season progresses.

Unlike Ngezi, who are unbeaten, FC Platinum’s only defeat was against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium where they lost the Match Day Seven game 2-0 to the newly promoted side.

Ngezi visit Chiefs in their next league encounter and they should be wary of the Premiership debutants, who are fourth from the bottom.

FC Platinum’s next game is a tricky Zvishavane derby against Shabanie Mine.

FC Platinum want to finish the first half of the season strongly to give themselves a fair chance of defending the title.

“We need to keep working and see what happens as we approach the first half of the season. If we are to maintain our position and keep the points difference lower, we need to keep winning. So any game we play will be very important for the club,” said Norman Mapeza, the FC Platinum coach.

On his team’s prospects for the next game, Mapeza said:

“It’s the same mentality; everybody now has this culture of wanting to win every game we play. But you know in football three things happen, you win, you might lose you might draw, but if those things happen we’ve to accept.”

Mapeza is happy with the progress made by his team compared to last season.

After 14 games in 2017, FC Platinum were fourth on the table with 26 points, but this time they have amassed an impressive 35 points.

Leaders Ngezi were on 27 points after 14 games last season compared to 38 this season.

