Antipas wary of Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn want to collect maximum points against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium this afternoon to get their title ambitions back on track.

Inconsistency has left the Gamecocks 11 points adrift of log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are on 32 points from 12 games.

Joey Antipas, the Chicken Inn coach who has watched his side drawing six times, winning five games and losing once, feels they need to get their act right in front of goal and start converting chances they create.

“It’s very important to keep within the chasing pack. The two platinum sides are running away and we need to stick in there. Anything can happen in football, but as it stands, the two (Ngezi and FC Platinum) are the big favourites. We are not ruling ourselves out of the race and that is why I’m emphasising on the need to keep fighting and see how our season shapes,” said Antipas.

“I’ll say at the moment we are neither doing great nor bad. Our Achilles heel is our attack; we are creating chances, playing well, but just like all other teams, our conversion rate is poor,” he said.

Chicken Inn’s leading scorer is Obidiah Tarumbwa with four goals from 12 games. Besides Tarumbwa, Chicken Inn’s other strikers are Obriel Chirinda, who scored in the 1-1 home draw against Harare City last Saturday, as well as Daryl Nyandoro and Adrian Banana.

Today, the duo of Tarumbwa and Chirinda is likely to lead the attack.

Banana, who was on loan at Bulawayo Chiefs last season, is also in the running to face his former teammates, whom he won promotion into the Premiership with.

However, despite having a number of experienced players such as goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, defender Guide Goddard, midfielders Simon Munawa, Clemence Matawu and Maritzburg United bound Innocent Mucheneka, Antipas is still wary of Chiefs.

“Derbies are tricky; they’re always difficult games and can bring the best out of the players. At times if not disciplined or focused enough, they can bring the worst from the players leading to expulsion because there’s too much tension and players want to prove a point to each other. What I’m demanding from my players is to keep their cool, have their feet on the ground. Chiefs are a very good side on their day, hence we need to be cautious,” said Antipas.

Just like Chicken Inn, Chiefs are yet to lose a game at Luveve Stadium. Chiefs accounted for Chapungu and FC Platinum before registering draws against Caps United and Herentals.

The league debutants are 10th on the league table with 12 points, just a point above the drop zone, and go into today’s battle without injured strikers Kundishora Chakanyuka and Mgcini Mpofu.

Farawo Matare, who has just returned from injury, is unlikely to start, meaning the new boys will be forced to get someone to lead their attack.

Chiefs’ technical analyst and fitness trainer Thulani Sibanda hinted that they might give the Under-20 trio of attacking midfielder Clement Makamba, forward Lexington Mujokoro and Eddie Chidavaenzi game time this afternoon.

“The guys are set to go despite the injury setbacks we’re having. We are also going to be introducing our youngsters because we believe that it’s games like these that give the youngsters exposure,” said Sibanda.

Meanwhile, another Bulawayo derby is on the cards tomorrow, with Bulawayo City and Highlanders clashing at Barbourfields Stadium.

@ZililoR