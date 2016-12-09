Apology to Tendai Madondo

ON October 20, 2016, we published an article under the headline, “ZiFM presenter exodus opens can of worms”, in which we insinuated that the resignation of some top presenters and DJs at the station was down to the abrasive management style of then ZiFM station manager, Tendai Madondo.

It has since come to our attention that the personalities who left the station did so for various reasons including the desire to branch out, grow and develop and their departure had nothing whatsoever to do with Madondo who had no line management responsibility for any of them.

In light of the above, we apologise unreservedly for the hurt, embarrassment and inconvenience this caused to Madondo. — Editor.