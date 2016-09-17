Apostle Chiriseri killed in a car accident, wife survives but admitted at hospital

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE founder of His Presence Ministries International, Apostle Charles Chiriseri, died while his wife Pastor Petunia Chiriseri is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after they were involved in a car accident on Thursday night.His Presence Ministries International has branches in the United Kingdom, South Africa and 10 branches throughout Zimbabwe’s major cities.

The couple was travelling to Bulawayo to attend a funeral when the accident occurred at the 388KM peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Mbembesi at about 10PM.

Details about the accident were sketchy yesterday but those who visited the scene said the couple’s vehicle could have hit a donkey.

“They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux. Near the wreckage of their vehicle lay a dead donkey which made us suspect they hit the animal. Apostle Chiriseri died on the spot while his wife lost consciousness while being taken to hospital. I doubt she knows that her husband is dead,” said a source.

Family spokesperson and founder of Harvest House International Ministries Bishop Colin Nyathi confirmed Apostle Chiriseri’s death.

“It is with sadness of the heart that we announce the passing on of Apostle Charles Chiriseri last night as a result of a road traffic accident that took place approximately 44km from Bulawayo in Mbembesi,” said Bishop Nyathi in a statement.

He said there were no other people in the car so no one knows what really transpired.

“We got to hear about it this morning. They were just the two of them in the vehicle. His wife is in a critical condition and admitted at Mater Dei Hospital so it will be premature to say what happened. We’re still trying to gather facts on the matter,” he said.

Bishop Nyathi said Apostle Chiriseri’s death was a blow to Christians as he had over 20 years experience in spreading the gospel of Christ.

“In summary Apostle Charles was a true servant of God, someone with a big heart. He was patient, kind, ever joyful and a father of many,” he said.

Bishop Nyathi said Apostle Apostle Chiriseri was a member of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and council of Apostles.

He said Apostle Chiriseri was also a co-founder of legacy International school.

EFZ sent its condolence messages to the Chiriseri family while wishing Pastor Chiriseri a speedy recovery.

Apostle Chiriseri is survived by four children and an adopted niece.

