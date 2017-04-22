Aren’t you just overexcited about the Trade Fair?

Next week the best of Zimbabwe assembles at the biggest business showcase in the country. The “kicking-off” of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, will be the buzzword.

As news media scrabble for superlatives to describe that annual event in Bulawayo, excitement will be at fever pitch in families across Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

The city literally comes alive during ZITF as the economic giants and Government relocate for five action-packed days. We should not lose focus in that this is a business exhibition. Which explains why three days are set aside for dealing (without the wheeling.)

There was a time when the public was allowed in every single day. It’s a sign of the times and international best practice that the expo allocates some sane time for business to do business. Which is why such shows are held in the first place. Some of us might not understand this but that’s a fact.

When I grew up the “Feya feya,” as my baby sister used to call it, was a blur of fun. It was an annual pilgrimage for every family in the neighbourhood.

Those who could afford it, of course.

Our parents could afford it and had little choice. It was the stuff for boasting about at school when they opened much to the envy and chagrin of those that didn’t go.

Not taking anything away from today’s marketers, the hype before any trade fair was driven on both radio and television to fever pitch until nothing else mattered except trooping to the Bulawayo Showgrounds, as they were known then.

I am talking here about the 70s when the stones had just cooled after the near Jurassic Age! Even then, the showcase was the place to be for business, farmers, animals and children alike. Particularly children. Companies pulled out all the stops to attract as many visitors to their stands with all those goodies, caps, sweets, stickers, you name it.

Some of us ended up with piles of brochures and other material that riled our mothers. We picked up anything with pictures. Even though we did not understand what was written on them. These came in handy when teachers gave us those ridiculously boring projects that involved sticking things with glue, and tying up with string.

That was beside the point. The real “Trade Fair,” to us, was the Luna Park. A carnival of rides, games and noise, all crammed into one gigantic amusement park. There were car rides, little boats, the big wheel and the jets. There was popcorn, candy floss and soda fountains too.

All to make an eager toddler’s eyes pop out! I cannot describe the buzz one felt when we started the countdown to the fair. I do not remember any time in my childhood that we did not go.

In all this cacophony, we were oblivious of the cost this cavalcade was to our parents. Let me take time to salute any parent who takes his or her kids to the showgrounds. In our family, we initially were three boys, before the girl was added years later. We were already a handful. I often wonder how our mother managed because every now and then over the public-address system, news of a lost child would be announced. I don’t remember any of us getting lost.

Even when my aunt, Barbara and the maid would take us there.

As we grew older the priorities changed. Though the excitement was still there, we detested being tied to any adult. Moreso when I was in high school. My mother had the wisdom of cutting the apron strings, giving me a couple of dollars and sending me on my way to the show. We would dutifully team up with my partners in crime, and pool our financial windfall. We would then make a cursory tour of the pavilions and then head for the Jairos Jiri Tavern. This was “the” trade fair for us.

There we could sample the forbidden drink. Perhaps that is an understatement, given the litres consumed.

Some of my friends could not handle it. We had to carry near-lifeless colleagues all the way to their front gate after experiencing the drama of them regurgitating the contents of their bloated stomachs on everyone and anything.

I will leave that teen horror story to say that is how we matured. We also met beautiful damsels at the Trade Fair. Never again to set our eyes upon them on separation, it was sheer bliss I tell you.

Years rolled by and I found myself fully employed at the ZITF. I now had the onerous task of explaining why the public were no longer welcome. It had become (and still is) a business fair. After public (read parents’) outrage, we compromised to cramming the public, meaning the children, to the last two days of the expo.

The Luna Park was evicted from inside the showgrounds, and I should emphasise that I was not part of that (cruel) decision. Lest I be mugged by angry adults who were children when this happened.

For all that it’s worth, I do not think the public are a nuisance at the ZITF. Most of the exhibitors thrive on exposing their products to a captive mass market such as this. The major concerns, of course, are the teeming numbers that can be overwhelming. But I can tell you right now, that the most memorable time that I had as a child was going to the Trade Fair. So if your children want to go and you can afford it, then why not?

The ZITF 2017 runs from April 25 to 29. The 25th, 26th and 27th are strictly business days while the public will be allowed in on Friday 28th (Official Opening) and Saturday the 29th, which is the last day.