Armed duo rapes, robs seven women

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

SEVEN women who were travelling from South Africa to Bulawayo were raped and robbed by two men armed with a screwdriver along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, police confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the unidentified men, who are still at large, got away with six cell phones, about R600 and $25.

She said the pair took turns to rape four of the women before fleeing.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said investigations were underway and police were appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

A source close to investigations said the rapist robbers also got away with a leather jacket, perfumes and a pair of takkies that one of the women was wearing.

The incident occurred around 8PM on Monday near West Nicholson.

The women’s vehicle broke down at around 7PM and they telephoned a mechanic and waited in the vehicle.

“At about 8PM, two men emerged from nowhere and ordered the women to get out of the car. When they refused the robbers smashed windows. They then dragged the women out of the car demanding cash, cell phones and other valuables. They also ordered one of the women to hand over a pair of Nike takkies she was putting on,” said the source.

The source said after collecting the cash and other valuables, the robbers ordered the women to lie facing down.

“The robbers took turns to rape four of the women without protection before fleeing.”

Another source said all the women are Zimbabweans working in South Africa.

The source said one of them had offered the other six transport back home for Christmas.

They were driving a Toyota Lucida with a trailer.

Last week two motorists from Bulawayo were carjacked by unknown hitchhikers who went on to burn their vehicles.

The carjackers boarded lifts from Bulawayo to Esigodini, later tied up and gagged the drivers before dumping them in bushy areas and setting their vehicles on fire. The first motorist was attacked on Sunday and the second on the following day.

On Sunday, a taxi driver who parks in front of a pharmacy at corner 9th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way lost a Mazda Demio, $30 and a Samsung cellphone.

A deputy headmaster of Masotsha Primary School in Plumtree lost his Toyota Corolla Sprinter, $95 and a Samsung Tablet to the highway robbers on Monday.

