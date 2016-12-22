Armed duo rapes, robs seven women

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
SEVEN women who were travelling from South Africa to Bulawayo were raped and robbed by two men armed with a screwdriver along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, police confirmed.

National police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the unidentified men, who are still at large, got away with six cell phones, about R600 and $25.

She said the pair took turns to rape four of the women before fleeing.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said investigations were underway and police were appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

A source close to investigations said the rapist robbers also got away with a leather jacket, perfumes and a pair of takkies that one of the women was wearing.

The incident occurred around 8PM on Monday near West Nicholson.

The women’s vehicle broke down at around 7PM and they telephoned a mechanic and waited in the vehicle.

“At about 8PM, two men emerged from nowhere and ordered the women to get out of the car. When they refused the robbers smashed windows. They then dragged the women out of the car demanding cash, cell phones and other valuables. They also ordered one of the women to hand over a pair of Nike takkies she was putting on,” said the source.

The source said after collecting the cash and other valuables, the robbers ordered the women to lie facing down.

“The robbers took turns to rape four of the women without protection before fleeing.”

Another source said all the women are Zimbabweans working in South Africa.

The source said one of them had offered the other six transport back home for Christmas.

They were driving a Toyota Lucida with a trailer.

Last week two motorists from Bulawayo were carjacked by unknown hitchhikers who went on to burn their vehicles.

The carjackers boarded lifts from Bulawayo to Esigodini, later tied up and gagged the drivers before dumping them in bushy areas and setting their vehicles on fire. The first motorist was attacked on Sunday and the second on the following day.

On Sunday, a taxi driver who parks in front of a pharmacy at corner 9th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way lost a Mazda Demio, $30 and a Samsung cellphone.

A deputy headmaster of Masotsha Primary School in Plumtree lost his Toyota Corolla Sprinter, $95 and a Samsung Tablet to the highway robbers on Monday.

@winnie_masara
  • Edward Paul

    Four women Vs Two men. Hoooooooo

    • Major Musango

      I remember just a few years ago when one man challenged the whole bar ……… ask all who knows the shooting at Cape to Cairo in Bulawayo

  • lieutenant

    armed with a screw driver

    • MakhosiXamu

      Can’t believe this.

    • Artwell Masuku

      You can be armed with a brick.kkkkkkk Oh the joys of the Queen’s language.

  • Wolves Witches and Giants

    Matland has its own unique problems starting in Hillbrow, Yeoville. Mayor Mashaba spoke the truth, but sadly as with everything with a hint of the truth on our behaviours, we the Africans, denied it.

    • Dewa

      If you think South Africa has only people from Matland there then you are sadly mistaken.

      • Wolves Witches and Giants

        I was referring specifically to Matland. I know that there are millions of Zims in RSA of all colours, cultures etc. The crimes happening in Joburg are perpetrated by guys from Bulawayo and Mozambique mainly in cahoots with RSA locals. The types of criminal activity in Blues has an undeniably South African flavour. If you meet a Zimbabwean man in the neighborhoods I mentioned. Most likely they are part of some criminal gang and thats a fact. Malaitshas are also part of the tsotsi establishment. You would need to know some filth from areas like Nkayi and Tsholotsho to fully understand the circles and how they operate. I heard about it, I saw it and it’s not pretty.

        • Baba ju

          Are there no prisons in Mashona land? And what are they for?

          • Wolves Witches and Giants

            And where do I fit in with the Mashanaland scenario? The only times I stayed there was during varsity and A levels. You are making a wrong assumption that I am from Mashonaland, I am not.

    • Baba Jukwa

      Ulilema

  • PRAGG

    TWO MEN ROBBED BY FOUR MEN WITH A LONG SCREW BANANA OBJECT IN THEIR TROUSERS AND HOLDING A SCREWDRIVER TO SCREW FOUR DEFENSELESS LADIES…..THE WORLD IS VERY SCREWED