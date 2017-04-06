Armed robbers dress as cops. . . Luveve housing office latest victim of gun-wielding thugs

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE armed robbers clad in police uniforms are on the run after allegedly striking at Luveve Housing Office in Bulawayo.

The incident occurred at around 5AM on Tuesday.

The five beat up the two security guards on duty and tied up one before getting away with $89 and a cellphone.

One of the security guards recovered sufficiently to fire a shot at the group of robbers and they fled from the scene.

The security guards have been identified as Mr Caution Ncube (31) and Mr Elijah Khumalo (61).

A council source who preferred anonymity said the five robbers were armed with pistols, knives and stones.

“The armed robbers wore police uniforms with reflective jackets labelled “Police” and caps. When they arrived at the housing office, they attacked Mr Ncube who was in the guard room,” said the source. The gang, the source said, kicked and slapped a hapless Mr Ncube while pointing a gun at him and ordered him to lie down.

“They tied his hands from behind using his shoe laces and used a television cable to tie his legs,” said a source.

The source said the robbers asked Mr Ncube where his partner was and he directed them to the other side of the guard room, towards the car park.

“Still pointing a gun at him, they demanded the keys to the safe but Ncube told them that they both didn’t have them as they were not kept at the premises.

“They searched him and took away his cellphone and $89. They left him lying on the floor to search for Mr Khumalo,” said the source.

The gang allegedly found Mr Khumalo hiding in one of the trucks parked at the premises.

“Angrily, they broke down the truck door and hit him with a stone and he sustained a cut on the forehead.

“Mr Khumalo produced his loaded gun and fired a shot towards the robbers, prompting them to flee from the scene, through a hole that they had cut on the fence. He went inside and untied his partner,” said the source.

Bulawayo metropolitan province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a worker at the Cold Storage Company (CSC) was yesterday morning found dead in a trench outside the company premises in Bulawayo.

Police suspect Clemence Ratambwa (48) could have been murdered on Tuesday night. A passer-by found his body in a pool of blood in a four metre deep trench.

He had several deep cuts on the head.

Bulawayo Metropolitan province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigations into the suspected murder were underway.

“We received a report of a man who was found dead this morning (yesterday) and we are suspecting the victim could have been murdered. He sustained severe head injuries. He was discovered by a passer-by and a worker at CSC identified him,” said Insp Simango.

She said the body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

Police are also appealing for information which may lead to the identification of a woman who was found dead on Saturday near Petro Trade Service Station along Luveve Road.

Insp Simango said: “The deceased person had a family record card in the name of Mollen Bhengu (37), recorded at Bambanani site with no further particulars and two photographs of a female adult were also found in the deceased’s bag.

“The body of the deceased is at UBH. Efforts to identify the deceased have been fruitless hence we appeal to members of the public who might be missing a relative who matches the above descriptions to come forward.”

She said anyone with information should contact ZRP Entumbane (09) 418234 or any nearest police station.

