Armed robbers raid Plumtree Petro Trade

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

TWO masked armed robbers raided a Petro Trade Service Station in Plumtree and got away with $256 and a metal first aid box worth about $30, which they mistook for a money safe.

Police yesterday confirmed the robbers exchanged gunfire with a security guard, Mr Talent Dube (28), before he fled to Plumtree Police Station to make a report.

He left a petrol attendant, Mr Nkululeko Ndaba (34), at the mercy of the robbers.

The incident occurred at around 11PM on Thursday. Mr Ndaba said two balaclava clad men, who wore blue work suits with reflectors, robbed him.

“They cut the perimeter fence to gain entrance through the back of the service station. One of the robbers carried a pistol as they walked towards us,” said Mr Ndaba.

“The security guard, who was also armed, walked towards them. One of the robbers fired two shots at the security guard but luckily both bullets missed him”.

Mr Ndaba said the security guard returned fire, snapping off three shots but also missed the robbers.

“Fearing for his life, he fled from the scene and ran to the police station. While one of the robbers tried to chase after Dube, the other one, pointing a gun at me, advanced and force- marched me into our office. He instructed me to lie face down,” said the petrol attendant.

He said the second robber arrived after failing to catch the security guard and the two demanded cash from him.

“One frisked me while the other one ransacked the office. They took away $246 from my pockets and my satchel which contained my wallet with $10,” he said. Mr Ndaba said the robbers saw a locked unlabelled metal First Aid Kit and thought it was a money box.

“They demanded keys to the kit and would not listen when I told them it only contained emergency medical supplies. They grabbed it and fled from the office, leaving me lying on the floor,” he said.

Mr Ndaba said initially, he thought the robbers had taken his cellphone but he later found it on the table under some papers.

He said the security guard then returned with the police.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said police were yet to make arrests as investigations were underway.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” he said.

“We urge people to deposit their cash in banks daily and also to employ armed security guards. Armed robbers are on the prowl and members of the public are therefore discouraged from keeping large sums of money on their person, homes, cars and business premises”.

— @winnie_masara