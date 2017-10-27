Armed robbery at police station gate

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

SIX daring gun wielding robbers pounced on an Engen Service Station, a stone’s throw from Filabusi Police Station, robbing the fuel attendant of $300 and a cell phone with $600 in an EcoCash account.

Mlamuli Mathuthu (41) of Bekezela Township and Samukelisiwe Moyo (21) of Mthwakazi village were attacked by the unidentified men who held pistols and threatened to shoot them at around 9PM on Tuesday.

Two of the robbers allegedly viciously kicked the two all over their bodies while they demanded valuables.

They sped off in a blue Honda Fit, disappearing into darkness.

A source close to investigations said it is suspected the robbers targeted the service station knowing of the possibility of getting cash from the attendant and money in the cellphone used for EcoCash transactions.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the armed robbery incident.

He said investigations were underway and no arrests have been made yet.

Insp Ndebele said the fuel attendant lost cash and a cellphone with money in an EcoCash account to the robbers who are on the run.

He said the loss of the money could have been avoided had it been constantly deposited in a bank.

“I can confirm that we received a report of six unidentified armed robbers who attacked an employee at a service station and took away $300 and a cellphone with a total of $600 in an EcoCash account. No arrests have been made yet and we are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

“We urge members of the public to learn to constantly dispose of or bank any accumulated cash at their work places to avoid attracting robbers. It’s high time people reverted to plastic money as it is very convenient and safer.

“Once robbers pounce at a place and get what they want, it motivates them to come back again knowing that they will always get something. We suspect they targeted the service station knowing the possibility of finding cash,” said Insp Ndebele.

In August, a businessman in Filabusi also lost $800 and a radio to armed robbers he had invited to his home after they tricked him into believing they had gold for sale.

Once they arrived at his house, they turned on him and tied his hands. The armed robbers searched him and ransacked his house, making off with $800 and a radio.

In March, two masked robbers broke into a house in Filabusi and got away with $450, clothing and a cellphone after holding the owner hostage.

Last November, robbers broke into a house in Filabusi at night and got away with R24 000, $160 and two cellphones that were in a bedroom in which the owner was sleeping.

The house owner discovered the robbery on the next morning.—@winnie_masara