Army equipment smugglers nabbed at border

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR men have been arrested at Mphoengs Border Post in Mangwe District after they allegedly tried to smuggle camouflage uniforms and military equipment into the country.

Sources at the border post said the men are suspected to be part of a group that takes advantage of civil disturbances to assault civilians while wearing security forces’ uniforms.

They were arrested on Sunday at around 9PM.

Stevenson Boshoff (52) of Gweru, who claimed to be employed at Safari De in Mozambique, was arrested with Karl Landrey (27) from Harare, Lovemore Damiano (48) of Chitungwiza and Cephas Telele (47) of Chiredzi.

They were found with 22 combat sets of trousers and shirts, 20 khaki greenish back packs, green water bottles with camouflage holders and jungle caps.

A source at the border said Boshoff and Landrey first attempted to cross the border into Zimbabwe on Tuesday last week.

“The men drove two South African registered vehicles. They were denied entry as they were Zimbabwean residents driving foreign registered vehicles,” said the source.

The source said they showed up again on Sunday night, this time in the company of two other Zimbabweans, Damiano and Telele.

“Telele and Damiano had South African work permits. The team declared the above mentioned military material and claimed to be in transit to Mozambique,” said the source.

“Police got a tip off from Zimra officials leading to their arrest for unlawful possession of military camouflage uniforms.”

A source close to the investigations said Boshoff was the leader of the team.

“The man who claimed to be employed at Safari De in Mozambique told investigators his boss instructed him to collect military material to be taken to Mozambique,” said the source.

The source said Boshoff said the material was intended to be used at safaris by game rangers.

“They said they preferred Mphoengs border post, claiming it was the shortest route to Mozambique. This was highly suspicious as travelling via Beitbridge and through to Harare into Mozambique is far shorter,” the source said.

As source close to investigations said Boshoff, upon realising he had been caught in a lie, changed his story and claimed that he had opted to use Botswana as he had passed through visiting relatives in that country and also intended to see some people in Bulawayo.

Investigators said the evasiveness of the suspects raised suspicion.

“Their preference of Zimbabwean drivers and the selection of Kanyemba Border post as their port of exit made it easy to suspect the material was destined for Zimbabwe. It might have been intended for use during riots,” said a source.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the arrests.

“I haven’t received a report of that nature yet and would rather refer you to the police spokesperson of Matabeleland South Province,” he said.

The provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele, was not reachable on his mobile phone.

@winnie_masara.