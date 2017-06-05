Army officials urged to be disciplined, loyal

Auxilia Katongomara/Amanda Chikari, Chronicle Reporters

A COMBINED 578 army officers graduated at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala and at Five Infantry Brigade Headquarters at Battlefields last week.

At Mbalabala in Matabeleland South, where 463 officers graduated on Thursday, a senior army official called on army personnel to exercise the highest form of discipline and loyalty which are among the cornerstones of any army.

Discipline, Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugova said is an absolute must-have trait for every soldier.

“I am happy that all of you graduating today exhibited the highest standard of discipline throughout the course. You need to maintain a high standard of discipline and always be alert to the whims and caprices of indiscipline throughout your service since Zimbabwe Defence Forces have zero tolerance on indiscipline,” said Maj Gen Mugova.

“I want you to remember that military discipline is developed through training to inculcate self-control, character and efficiency and as a result of such training implies subjections to control exerted for the good of a group. It is the cornerstone of any army and an absolute must-have character trait for every soldier.”

Maj Gen Mugova said the importance of ethos and values cannot be overemphasised.

“It is these two that help the army to decide what is right or wrong, they motivate and drive a soldier to give his or her best. These values separate us from others by defining who we are. They constitute ethos that one holds dearly, that which influence one’s action hence they give us identity,” he said.

Maj Gen Mugova emphasised loyalty, integrity, personal courage, respect and selflessness as the other critical values for a good soldier.

“The first value I want to expand on is loyalty. It means bearing true faith and allegiance to Zimbabwe, the army, your unit and others. Integrity is another value every soldier must have. A soldier must do what is right, legally and morally,” he said.

The senior army official said it is through these attributes and values that a force would always manage to safeguard territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He congratulated the graduates for completing their courses.

The 463 officers were graduating in nine courses.

At Battlefields in the Midlands, 115 students drawn from several units of the Zimbabwe National Army graduated at Five Infantry Brigade Headquarters on Friday after completing a four-month course in squad drill and small arms handling.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zimbabwe National Army senior officer Colonel Christopher Mayoyo urged graduates to always put into practice the wealth of knowledge that they acquired and to also improve themselves by studying further.

“I hope and trust that you have managed to grasp a lot during the course and whatever you have learnt from this institution shall be put into good use when you return to your various units. I have no doubt that the aims and objectives of the course were achieved, you are now fully equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills to assume your duties.

“The course syllabus included first aid, security awareness, field craft, range work and physical training. It is my pleasure to mention that most of you excelled and managed to achieve an above average performance,” said Col Mayoyo.

He commended the resilience shown by the graduates throughout the course.

“Regardless of the challenges that were encountered, graduates managed to sail through the course. I would like to point out to you that the challenges that the organisation is facing are as a result of illegal sanctions that have been imposed on our nation,” said Col Mayoyo.

He presented awards to the best student, first and second runner up.

