ARMY STEPS IN: Moves in to weed out Zanu-PF criminal elements

November 15, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
President Mugabe

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor
THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has moved in to weed out of Zanu-PF criminal elements surrounding President Mugabe engaged in activities meant to destabilise the Government.

The move comes following warnings by ZDF Commander General Constatino Chiwenga on Monday that the ongoing purges in Zanu-PF were a result of counter-revolutionary infiltrators who wanted to destroy the ruling party from within.

In a statement aired on national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television this morning, ZDF spokesman, Major General Sibusiso Moyo, assured Zimbabweans that the ZDF had not staged a coup and President Mugabe and his family were safe.

Maj Gen Moyo also announced that leave for all members of the defence forces had been cancelled calling on them to immediately report to their respective barracks.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, following the address we made on 13 November 2017 which we believe our main broadcaster, ZBC and The Herald, were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level,” he said.

“Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.”

Maj Gen Moyo said the army was against plans by the said criminal elements to influence the extension of purges going on in Zanu-PF to the civil service.

“We are against that act of injustice and we intend to protect everyone of you against it,” he said.

“To the judiciary, the measures underway are intended to ensure that, as an independent arm of the State, you are able to exercise your independent authority without fear of being obstructed as has been the case with this group of individuals.

Commander of the Defence Forces, General Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga

“To our Members of Parliament: Your legislative role is of paramount importance for peace and stability in this country and it is our desire that a dispensation is created that allows you to serve your respective political constituencies according to democratic tenets.”

Maj Gen Moyo called on Zimbabweans to remain calm and limit unnecessary movements but encouraged those who are employed or running essential business in the city centres to continue with their usual activities.

“Our wish is that you enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

“To political parties; we urge you to discourage your members from engaging in violent behaviour”.

Maj Gen Moyo warned the country’s youth against being enticed “with dirty coins of silver” and remain committed to the values and ethos of the nation as they are owners of the country’s future.

He called on churches and religious organisations to pray for the country and preach the gospel of love, peace, unity and development.

“To both our people and the world beyond our borders: We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of Government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict,” said Maj Gen Moyo.

“We call upon all the war veterans to play a positive role in ensuring peace, stability and unity in the country.”

Maj Gen Moyo also called on traditional leaders, “as the custodians of our culture, customs, traditions and heritage” to provide leadership and direction to their communities for the sake of unity and development in the country.

“To the other Security Services: We urge you to cooperate for the good of our country. Let it be clear that we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore any provocation will be met with an appropriate response. To the media; we urge you report fairly and responsibly.”
  • Zapalala

    Kkkk okungapheliyo kuyahlola

  • Vumani

    Uttering treason without formally charging Chiwenga is meaningless without any reprimand from current defence minister, I am totally against a dynasty but having a murderous military junta aligned to the genocidal gukurahundist Mungangwa is not a viable option. The winds of change have manifested the treasonous generals should be dismissed enmasse, democratic change will not come about easily but the kleptomaniac party is at its weakest at the moment sadly these developments have transpired with no political opposition in place. What is apparent the firing of ED dashed Chiwenga’s hopes & aspirations of becoming a VP it’s not surprising the chap purchased a dodgy PHD. The security chiefs powers have proved to be myth given that the Constine Valeri Sibanda’s are tag alongs dragged by an ambitious daft general who is known to love prostitues. Either way the goblin is in a fix the political landscape is on the brink of change with a wedge between the military & executive the end is nigh. A military coup is not sustainable in this part of Africa. ED is hidden is self imposed exiled not only because of fear of his safety he knows that the heinous crimes he committed since independence would land in a dingy cell in Chikurubi or follow Moven Mahachi et al . 2018 undoubtedly brings a new dawn the journey ahead is thorny but finally goblin will soon be history, with all my reservations for butternut head Jonso I applaude him for being true to his word that he’d destroy the monster from within.

  • Pilato

    Khayo moyo tshiyana lakho lokhu zizasala ngawe I believe Yu don’t even know how it started when they speak of mgagao declaration where Yu there?

  • zibulo

    so if Mgangwagwa has Chiwenga and Co , and all those tans on his side, let us brace for a Big Showdown. ZANU PF not arresting a so-called coup leader ???? Siyabonga Grace , guys you must not always chase away fools, see how this one is helping the situation !!!!!

  • zimbo

    war of liberation part 3, hondo yeUpfumi wenyika yeZimbabwe. Thios is a country not a crown you pass on. Where is your bite Madam stop it. Now you are in politics Gire. Pasi neMhanduuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

  • josefa chinotimba

    Solve your own problems alone,Khaya.You plundered the country,now it is backfiring.Keep your problems,and let us keep our own problems,period!

  • ngwalongwalo@gmail.com

    Mthwakazi omuhle yekani izinja lezi zibulalane.Inkinga nje akumele bathinte usapho lukaMzilikazi.Sobohla Manyosi!

    • khulu u Micah

      christians should pray for peace, we can be hit by SADC

      • s

        pray and condemn corruption, many Christian have been supporting they wrong zanu has been doing. where are Johns of today. they have been misinterpreting the honor your leaders verses.

  • Wellington

    Ungemva kwendaba wena Chronicle, ilizwe kudala lithethwe libutho

  • Timothy

    Guys do you think Mugabe is so cheap?????? Gird the loins of your minds and think carefully. Mugabe is the last person to comment and respond to anything or situation in Zimbabwe. Bt when he strikes it will be unthinkable. Keep on saying this n that. President does not sucumb to any pressure. After all have been said and done sm1 will follow his friend. Watch and see

  • Zuze

    Something is definitely up on this platform. Roddy and the other spooks are hiding in drain holes. Xamu ZWII.

  • basenza

    SA should open its borders for refugees, ibutho lasenza, akuvunyelwa ukuhluthuna, iChina izangenela labo South, kuthiwa kulomthetho othi ibutho lingenza kanje kubhuquke ubhuqu mpaka babuyele enkambeni zabo