Army threatens arrests over camouflage attire

The Zimbabwe National Army has warned those wearing or selling replica military uniforms that they risk being arrested and prosecuted.

ZNA spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said yesterday that the army is working with the police to guard against the abuse of military regalia.

He said the practice endangers civilians as it has resulted in a number of armed robberies by criminals wearing clothes resembling military uniforms.

There is a growing fashion trend of wearing replica army camouflage, especially among youths, inspired by celebrities like Jah Prayzah, Sniper Storm, Rihanna, Kanye West and Jay Z.

Lt Col Makotore said it was unlawful to sell or wear any military regalia whether from Zimbabwe or any other country.

“The ZNA has noted with grave concern that there is increased proliferation in the selling and wearing of military regalia, especially camouflage replicas by members of the public. Resultantly there has been an increase in the number of armed robberies by criminals wearing clothes resembling military uniforms or replicas of camouflage.”

“It’s against this background that the ZNA wishes to advise traders and members of the public that it’s unlawful to sell and wear any military regalia or replica whether from Zimbabwe or any other country,” said Lt Col Makotore.

He said the police would arrest culprits found wearing or in possession of military uniforms using the standing statutes and cause their appearance before the courts of law for prosecution.

He added that only those who have sought permission from the ZNA to use military regalia will be spared from prosecution.

“Regarding artistes who perform while putting on army uniform, be advised that the wearing of any army uniform or decorations for purposes of any bonafide, stage film, television production or military representation is an offence in terms of the Defence Act.

“The artistes should seek authority from Army headquarters to do so. Apart from this provision, the same section also prohibits any member of the public from putting on any military regalia,” said Lt Col Makotore.

“The definition of army uniform means any article or articles of wearing apparel and includes a badge, button, braid or insignia worn with association of any particular item or items of clothing and a tie,” said Lt Col Makotore.

The Defence Act, Col Makotore added, also provides that any person, who without authority wears and uses any decoration supplied to or authorised for use by any member of the Defence Forces or other military forces or any decoration as to be likely to deceive, shall be guilty of an offence.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendant Paul Nyathi said the police will not hesitate to arrest culprits violating the law.

“The law is clear and it will take its course. When people abuse these uniforms it confuses members of the public and makes them vulnerable to criminals.

“I want to discourage people from selling and buying them whether locally or outside the country because it’s illegal,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

Local boutiques made a killing this festive season with camouflage printed outfits which sold like hot cakes.

The owners of the shops attributed the frenzy to contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, saying he is the main influence behind the craze.

Jah Prayzah and his team wear military regalia when performing at music shows.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Mr Keen Mushapaidze said the artist has permission to wear army regalia.

“We’re brand ambassadors of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and we do have permission to wear military regalia. Some countries allow people to wear military uniforms but some don’t. I’m not sure what the Zimbabwean law says but we always encourage our fans to be law abiding.

I’m sure people didn’t know.

“It’s not true that this craze has been triggered by Jah Prayzah. People have always been attracted to military attire,” said Mr Mushapaidze.

Various social media platforms have been awash with pictures of people clad in camouflage, especially this festive season.

A joke making rounds on whatsApp reads: “The way people are wearing camouflage, one is forced to think its Defence Forces Day not Christmas.”

In April this year, Metron Chongani Makamba of Bangala Ranch, Chiredzi, who was part of gang that wore army and police uniforms to commit robberies, was sentenced to an effective 63 years in prison.

