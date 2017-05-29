Armyworm, heavy rains cripple Mlibizi scheme target

Oliver Kazunga recently in Binga

An outbreak of armyworm and heavy rains received last cropping season drastically reduced yields at Mlibizi Tukute Irrigation Scheme in Binga where 10 hectares were put under maize.

The maize crop was grown under the Command Agriculture programme, a Government initiative that was launched last year to boost food security.

In an interview in Binga the irrigation scheme’s secretary, Mr Fidelis Mupande, said: “We had put 10ha under Command Agriculture but the yields were drastically reduced by the heavy rains and an outbreak of armyworm.”

He said they now expected to harvest about one-and-a-half tonnes per hectare compared to the Government’s target of seven tonnes.

Under the Command Agriculture programme, Government supplied farmers with key inputs such as seed and chemicals.

“We fought the armyworm using the chemicals that we received from the Government but to no avail because the chemicals were washed away by the incessant rains,” said Mr Mupande.

The 32-member irrigation scheme has started clearing land to plant vegetables, tomatoes and onions.

Mr Mupande said plans were underway to put more hectares under Command Agriculture during the next planting season.

The irrigation scheme was established in 2011 with just nine members. In the 2015/16 cropping season, the irrigation scheme produced about five tonnes of maize.

The irrigation scheme draws water direct from Zambezi River using a water pump donated by the Zambezi River Authority.

“We appealing to Government to complement efforts by the Zambezi River Authority which has since erected a perimeter electric fence to protect crops from wild animals,” he said.

Mr Mupande said the scheme urgently needs a tractor to enable it to increase hectarage under crops. He said they also need an additional pump as the single pump they were using was constantly breaking down. — @okazunga.