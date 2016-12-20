Arthur Evans to hold ‘thank you’ show

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

It’s been seven weeks since the airing of the Arthur C Evans show on DStv’s Zambezi Magic and the Bulawayo talk show host feels it’s about time he thanks people who have made it a success by holding an appreciation cocktail today.

The who’s who in the local entertainment industry will tonight meet at Mpala Event and Conference Centre where they will mix and mingle and watch trailers of the upcoming last six episodes of the show and a behind the scenes movie.

Evans said he felt that it had been a long and hard journey that had been made a success by many people.

“I felt that it’s a good time for me to thank all the people who have helped me in this journey of coming up with the show. In the same vein also guys from DStv in Harare will come down and we shall enjoy each other’s company and network,” said Evans.

He said as part of the entertainment there shall be performances from dance groups and hip-hop artistes.

“People will get a sneak peak at what we have in store in our next episodes. Also a screening of what we call the back story, telling people how it all started and they shall be shown exclusive behind the scenes footage. Maestro IV, POY, Salt and Light will perform on the night,” said Evans.

The Arthur C Evans show is a lifestyle programme with interviews with local and regional celebrities such as superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, singer cum dancer Sandra Ndebele, comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, South African television personality Maps Maponyane and ex Generations star Nicolas real name Tato Molamu.

It airs Saturday’s on Zambezi Magic channel 160 on the DStv platform.