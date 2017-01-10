Artistes bemoan slow festive season

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOME local artistes say they will cut short their annual January break and start doing shows as they had a slow festive season compared to 2015.

Last month fans and various people were in a festive mood and various shows were held in Bulawayo and around the country as part of the holiday merriment.

However, some artistes such as Jah Prayzah, Jeys Marabini and Cal_Vin said they recorded a decline in the amount of shows that they had due to the cash crunch gripping the country.

“Last year’s festive season was very slow for us. People think that we will be inundated with shows during that period but this year it was not to be. So we had to hit the ground running this year and instead of us normally beginning end of the month we have already started doing shows around the country,” said Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager.

He said the lull in bookings was a blessing in disguise as they managed to spend Christmas with family.

“For the first time in a long time we spent Christmas and Boxing day with our families. This was a blessing in disguise as the crew had time to relax and recharge in the company of their loved ones,” said Mushapaidze.

Jeys Marabini said there was no need to go for a break as making music for him was a livelihood.

“I had a couple of shows during the festive season but not that much as most fans were feeling the cash crunch. However this didn’t deter me as I started working on planning for next year meaning that I won’t take a break because making music and money doesn’t wait for anybody,” said Jeys.

Winky D, speaking through his manager Jonathan Banda, said the festive period was a very busy one for him and was topped off with a performance at the Kalawa Homecoming party.

He said the break in January was not because he had nothing to offer fans but demand for shows tends to wane.

“The fans that pay money at the gate to come and watch Winky D will be coming from a very hectic festive period where their pockets were drained. So in January the demand for shows declines but this gives us time to plan our year and seal deals,” said Banda.

Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda said she had a hectic festive period and it was proper for her to rest in January.

“Normally January is a dry month and this is the time I can spend with my child. In December I was very busy as I spent it mostly in South Africa doing various shows in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. I’ll resume entertaining people at the end of January,” said Bev.