Artistes join door to door voter registration campaign

Rumbidzai Mbewe

ARTISTES in Bulawayo have joined the National Youth Development Trust (NYDT) and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA) in their door to door voter registration campaign which is ongoing in the city and set to end this Thursday.

The executive director of NYDT, Liberty Bhebhe said they were working with artistes such as comedian, Clive Chigubhu, musician Madlela Skhobokhobo of the saMamo fame as well as Mzoe 7 in conscientising people on the importance of registering to vote.

“These artistes have been doing door to door campaigns with the NYDT and ZCA team that is on the ground and they have been working with us for the past week,” he said.

In an interview, comedian Clive Chigubhu said it was important for them as young artistes to encourage other fellow youths to take part in building a future for themselves and their children.

“We are now liberated and you see how our politics has changed, people did not believe in the power of voting anymore. They thought that even if you vote there will be no change. It is therefore important for us as young artistes to uplift other young people to go and register to vote,” he said.

Chigubhu said art was a powerful tool that can help turn a negative situation into a positive outcome. He said it was important for him to put aside the jokes for a moment and help the youths make a wise choice for their benefit.

“Art has power. The moment you sit at home and turn on your television you are watching art, so if we use that voice for a good purpose, you are guaranteed to have more youths in the city coming in to register to vote rather than to sing about girls but if we can sing or talk about something that can change their lives then we are doing positive change as artistes,” he said.

Mzoe 7 said it was important for them as role models to be on the front line of things that bring in development in the city. He encouraged youths to go and register to vote and he too was not registered but did that during his door to door campaign.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said the youths in the city and everyone who has not registered must bear in mind that they are not being responsible citizens. He said those people who do not register to vote are the same people to complain that there is no change in the country and development in the city as well.

“When we all register to vote, we have a chance to decide the direction of our country and what we want to happen in our country. It is therefore important for everyone to go and register to vote so that tomorrow we do not complain that we did not vote,” he said.

Meanwhile thousands of people attended the National Peace Concert held on Sunday at Emasimini Business Centre in Cowdray Park that featured Winky D, Iyasa, Guluva Se7en and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

A total of 594 people registered to vote during the concert. While others were watching what was happening on stage with scintillating performances from the artistes, others took the chance to register to vote.

The concert was organised by Heal Zimbabwe, Wild Trust Zim, Habakkuk Trust, Election Resource Centre and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance.

@rumbie_mbewe