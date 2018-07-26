Artistes rally behind aspiring MP Khuliyo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AS the country draws closer to Election Day, artistes in Bulawayo have organised a solidarity concert for one of their own, Nkululeko Nkala aka Khuliyo, who is an aspiring Pumula MP.

The concert will be held tomorrow in Pumula South at Makoni Shopping Centre under the banner Kusazobamnandi e’Sphakeni, three days before people cast their votes. The concert festivities are expected to kick off just after midday.

Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Clement Magwaza, Sunduza, Khuxxman, Donna N, Ezimnyama, Sungura Masters, Hwabaraty, Victory Siyanqoba and Zenzo Nyathi are among the artistes who are billed to perform.

Jeys Marabini said they had organised the free for all concert in order to drum up support for one of their own.

“Nku asked us to help him spread the word about his candidature and we decided the best way to do so would be through a concert.

“As a fellow artiste, I think it’ll be good for him to be in Parliament because he knows our plight as artistes. I’m confident he can influence policymakers on decisions that can help better our lives as artistes when he’s in Parliament,” said Jeys.

He urged people to come out in their numbers for the concert and watch some of the very best in Bulawayo perform.

Nkala, who is known as Khuliyo in the arts circles, said he was humbled by his fellow artistes’ gesture.

“It’s humbling that my second constituency – the arts – is coming to support this drive of me being an MP for Pumula. The arts are very important and if taken seriously by government, could contribute significantly to the country’s GDP,” said Nkala.

The musician said he is confident that he will land the MP post.

“We’ve always said that we need creatives in positions of governance so that we can work for the arts from inside. My win will be the win of the arts industry as a whole.”

Nkala is not the only candidate with an arts background running for office as he is joined by filmmaker Nigel Ndlovu who is running to be MP for Magwegwe with Prince Mazilankatha Ncube and Lewis Ndlovu of Drums of Peace in the running to become Councillors in Makokoba constituency.