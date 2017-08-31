Arts fraternity mourns MaPecca

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES from Bulawayo are mourning Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts group who died from injuries sustained when he was shot by his wife’s alleged boyfriend – businessman Mr Oricious “Oros” Moyo.

MaPecca had been admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital since the shooting last month and underwent an operation on Monday evening to remove the bullet lodged in his spine. He, however, died on Tuesday at around 2AM at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been transferred after the operation.

Renowned playwright Raisedon Baya said they wanted justice to prevail.

“If MaPecca had died on the night he was shot, he’d probably have been labelled an armed robber because that’s what the businessman who shot him wanted the police and everyone to believe.

“Fortunately, he lived (just for a month) to tell his side of the story. He was no armed robber, he’d gone to the businessman’s house to confront him about the affair he was having with his wife and it was during that confrontation that he was shot.

“As we mourn his sudden and untimely death, we scream for justice. MaPecca was murdered, that’s the long and short of it and we demand justice,” posted Baya on his social media platforms.

Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube also weighed in.

“Tawanda MaPecca Moyo shot under very controversial circumstances. Rest in peace friend, father and fellow artiste (who was) humble and always collected. If justice exists, may it prevail. Only then will we find closure,” posted Dube.

Playwright, Thabani Moyo who worked closely with MaPecca, said: “Tawanda MaPecca Moyo is gone? Rest in peace my brother and fellow artiste and let those responsible for your death burn in hell.”

Saimon Mambazo Phiri, who also worked closely with MaPecca at Siyaya, said he was saddened.

“In these moments of loss, nothing makes sense. I can only ask God to rest his soul in peace and the angels to be there. RIP #Pecca.”

Oros appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya earlier this month facing an attempted murder charge. Stewart Nyathi (28) of Njube and Leeroy Malunga (27) of Iminyela, who were also jointly charged with MaPecca, also appeared before Mr Tashaya facing attempted robbery charges for the same incident as Oros is counter-accusing Nyathi, Malunga and MaPecca of attempting to rob him, resulting in the shooting incident.