AS IT HAPPENED: ED in Bindura

15:10 – President Mnangagwa is done speaking.

That’s it from Chipadze Stadium. Join us next time.

15:06 - “Victory is certain comrades…right now we are about to reap what we sowed on July 30. Pamberi neZanu-PF! Pamberi nekuVhota! Pamberi nekubatana!….Mashonaland Central, tsime reZanu-PF, musvo we Zanu-PF zvichemo zvenyu ndomutoro watinotakura, Ndatenda.”

15:05 – “We have just opened the Empower Bank for the youths but we don’t want the youths to repeat what happened during the Kasukuwere era whereby youths failed to pay back the money they borrowed. We want you to pay back those loans.”

15:00 – President Mnangagwa says Mashonaland Central must remain united.

14:55 – “When you work for the people, you must put all your effort and must have integrity. We don’t want corruption…we are not against people becoming millionaires but we are against corruptly acquired wealth.”

14:45 – He introduces Cde Shiri, the Minister of Agriculture to the people.

14:39 – President Mnangagwa says agriculture is the backbone of the economy and the Command Agriculture model is meant to ensure food security.

14:36 – “We will not reverse the land reform programme.”

14:35 – He said the new government has the capability to restore Zimbabwe’s economic glory.

14:34 – “Independent candidates automatically expelled themselves from the party and should not campaign using my name or our party regalia. That is in violation of Zec regulations.”

14:32 – “We need peace in this province because we once heard of the skirmishes caused by G40 but ignore them because we want peace.”

14:30 – “In January I went to Davos where the rich people of the world meet and when I went there I told them that Zimbabwe is open for business and now we are overwhelmed by the interest shown by investors in our country. When investors come here we should treat them well because the aim of a businessman is to make profit, however, we need their skills and technology which our people will learn.

“We want to make sure that we create a competitive environment for businesses to thrive in the country. In Zimbabwe, we have stability, unity and peace this will make sure that capital comes because capital comes where it’s comfortable.”

14:26 – “Our priority is now development, development, development so that the future generation will thank us for setting a solid economic foundation. Zimbabwe is open for business.”

14:23 – President Mnangagwa says the government will continue looking after chiefs despite criticism from opposition political parties and will avail vehicles to remaining traditional leaders during the first weeks of next month.

14:15 – President Mnangagwa says the liberation struggle began in Mashonaland Central province hence the ideals of the struggle should be safe guarded.

He reiterates the need for peace and unity in building the country.

14:10 – “The new dispensation has been given power by the masses hallelujah! You held primaries and let me reiterate that the party is bigger than any individual and no person should personalise it.”

He adds that there should be no imposition of candidates. He wants leaders that come from the people “because the power of the party is vested in the people”.

And “the party is the backbone of government.”

14:05 – He says losing and wining candidates in the Zanu-PF primaries remain party members and should support each other with the losing members ensuring that the victors win the elections.

14:00 – President Mnangagwa speaks. He is delighted with the huge turnout.

13:55 - The party’s representatives in the July 30 elections and those that lost in the primaries have been called to the stage so that they meet and greet President Mnangagwa.

13:49 - “Zanu-PF is a like a pocket, it can fit everyone but no one can put the party into their pocket. No matter how popular you become you’ll never own Zanu-PF,”

13:45 – “After independence the President held several ministerial posts. Last year after Zimbabweans took to the streets against the former regimes’ misrule and lack of direction, President Mnangagwa was given the mandate to lead.”

13:40 – “The President was arrested by inspector Beans and Bradshaw for bombing a locomotive in Masvingo. He was supposed to be hanged but was spared because he was under age. He then went to Zambia where he continued being active in the politics of resistance.”

13:35 - VP Chiwenga narrates President Mnangagwa’s history. He says fighting oppression is not a new thing in the Mnangagwa family as the President’s father resisted colonial rule. This led the Rhodesian government to target him before he migrated to Zambia.

President Mnangagwa latter got into politics and went for training in Tanzania and Egypt. He then returned to Zimbabwe to fight against the settler regime.

VP Chiwenga reiterates that President Mnangagwa was part of the crocodile gang “but that does not mean he is of the Garwe totem, the President’s totem is Shumba Murambwi.”

13:29 – Cde Rugeje hands over the proceedings to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

13:25 – He says he is happy with the huge turnout despite the cold spell. He says his task today is to inform the gathering some of the senior party leadership that have accompanied the president, who include ministers Perrance Shiri, Miriam Chikukwa, Martin Dinha, and Politburo members cdes Kenneth Musanhi and Chen Chimutengwende.

He asks Cde Edna Madzongwe to do a slogan on behalf of all the senior members accompanying the President.

13:19 - National political commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje takes to the podium and is introducing the dignitaries that have accompanied the President.

13:17 – Cde Kazembe says the President has officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of a sports academy at Bindura University and the reopening of Eureka Gold Mine. He says Mashonaland Central has promised him that they will vote President Mnangagwa into office.

13:15 – “It is going to be ED pfee from Mashonaland Central,”he says as he reveals that the province has already won some wards unopposed.

He goes on to say that the presidential inputs scheme has already come and it is on time.

“This is the fourth time the president has been in Mashonaland Central since his inauguration last November.”

13:09 – The National Anthem has been sung. Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe is now giving his welcome remarks.

“Mashonaland Central follows the party, not an individual,” he says. He goes on to speak of his humiliation at the hands of the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe at the same venue last year.

12:52 – The Zanu-PF leadership including President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga has already arrived at the stadium. President Mnangagwa made a grand entrance with Jah Prayzah’s hit sing Kutonga Kwaro greeting his arrival and creating an electric atmosphere.

President Mnangagwa is set to address thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at a star rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura town.

We are there to give you live updates of his speech.