AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa in Gwanda

16:00 - Zanu-PF Mat South province give President Mnangagwa a gift of two bulls as the proceedings come to a close at Phelandaba stadium.

15:58 - “I am happy that today President Mnangagwa you are going home as a fit person. You were correct when you said whoever poisoned you was not from this province. If there is anyone to do mischief it was the people you came with” – VP Mohadi

15:56 - “Let’s go and vote come 30 July. We must be peaceful as we vote because we have the people. Let those who make noise about Zanu-PF continue and we ignore them. What happened in the primary elections let’s forget about it because we are now going to vote for ZANU-PF not an individual” – VP Mohadi

15:54 - We now need to improve the people’s standard of living which is why we are saying Zimbabwe is open for business. Let them come and help us improve our GDP and standard of living.

15:53 - “Zanu-PF is a consistent party that plans whatever it does. From 1957 to 1980 we have been instilling in you patriotism.”

“This was the first operation which we did. Now we are in the second operation which is that of economy. The slogan should now be economy, economy, economy.” – VP Mohadi

VP Mohadi now giving closing remarks and starts by recognising the traditional leaders here present

We must respect traditional leaders in all our development programmes. We are not ashamed with empowering out traditional leaders

15:40 - “The country now is now in good hands we have move a great deal in terms of economic development. May God Bless Zimbabwe” – Mnangagwa

15:35 - The president stated that government will do everything to deal with the people’s challenges. he also urges the people to see the need to work together in addressing cross cutting issues and that no one has a monopoly to solutions.

We need to grow the economy more jobs more infrastructure development

15:32 - “We should do way with crime. Phansi lamasela, pasi nembhavha” the President decrees

15:30 - “To the school kids, time for school it’s time for school, lets us stop abusing drugs” – President Mnangagwa

The President urges school going children to value education and stop drugs and substance abuse

15:28 – “Your coming here in numbers assures us of a Zanu-PF clean sweep in July elections. I am happy with the large numbers here it shows that Mat South is Zanu-PF 100%. We have opened up democracy now we have 23 presidential candidates rather than the usual 5 in previous elections. We need clean free and fair elections in Zanu-PF as we go forward.”

15:26 - In housing we have a program in the country and we envisage in the next five years it will cover youths and women. We need a housing development policy which is orderly. We have a list of land barons and we will soon be dealing with them. Land barons, we have put a land commission which gave us an interim report and I tell you it exposed a lot of people. I won’t mention the names right now but I now have the list and we will soon deal with them.

Urban councils should stop unplanned development. We need proper planning of urban development

15:22 – In the social sector, Gwanda State University must promote this province and produce graduates who are able to work and fit into the development scope of the province and national economic aspirations

15:20 - “The Provincial minister should now ensure that the GDP of that province grows. The minister must now know that of the resources which are here must be exploited, that is the only way to increase the assets of the province. There is no one to be left behind poor. In this province we have solar projects. You tried to do a solar project and it was unfortunate this was infiltrated and did not succeed, we are in the process of rectifying that.”

15:18 - “We are developing, we want you to be rich. For us to do this we must now respect our constitution. In our constitution there is a part that talks of the decentralisation of authority. There is however another decentralisation which has not happened which is devolution. To give a province the authority to manage the economy of that province. The provincial minister’s role should now change to that of being an economic one”

15:15 - “I have already met with the company directors and they have given me assurances that all was on track. Through our reengagement, Zimbabwe is now part of the Kazungula bridge project. We are also working on implementing the one-stop border post with Zambia and Botswana at Kazungula”

15:13 - “We have secured $100 million grant from China to help artisanal miners. We need them to practice safe and productive mining. We are working on upgrading and repairing road infrastructure. It’s surprising we are now getting money from Zinara. There will come a time when we will have to ask where all this money was going before. Cabinet has approved the need to modernise Beitbridge border post. We hope works will begin soon.”

15:11 - “We also know that here in Matabeleland South you have various minerals. However, how can you remain poor when you have all these minerals. For people to be rich we need to extract the underground minerals. We have a dedicated Mines Minister and we have availed $20 million to open Shabani-Mashava mine and this will create employment for our people. We will continue opening closed mines and opening new mines. We will be opening a $4.2 billion investment in Mashonaland West before we go for elections. This will create 15 000 jobs”

15:10 - “We have now revived CSC and have got an investor who is going to channel $100 million towards the rehabilitation of our cold storage. We must also make sure that our dams are made to support agriculture through the establishment of irrigation schemes. In Mat South we know that there is a huge potential to have citrus plantations like in Beitbridge. We should prioritise commercial citrus farming especially in Beitbridge district The Ministry of climate and water has a running tree planting programme”

15:07 - “In addition the programme, we have also included piggery and ruminants and have allocated land to strengthen our agrarian reform. We don’t want people with multiple farms. Let’s not be selfish

We want our land to be productive and the land we have taken must be productive. But we are saying we will also support you so that you become productive.”

15:06 - “We must make sure we promote out agriculture and ensure no Zimbabwean shall die of hunger. We have also initiated the command agriculture element to make sure we address issues of food security with 400 000 hectares with support of inputs including seed and fertilisers and fuel. In Mat South we have introduced command livestock which we launched here today since crop husbandry is not conducive to climatic conditions here. Command agriculture is embracing all agricultural sectors including poultry and fisheries”

15:05 - “Our relationship with China has gone up. Our foreign policy is to engage and re-engage. We are engaging new friends and re-engaging those friends who had disengaged with Zimbabwe.” – President Mnangagwa

15:03 - Now what must we do to develop our country? We want this country in 12 years time to become a middle income country. To achieve this we have to do certain things sector by sector.

15:01 – “All we want to achieve is a thunderous peaceful victory and this can only be achieved by us as Zanu-PF”

14:59 – “We are such a huge party, we must worry about these other small parties. If those from the small parties come to you and are thirsty, give them water, if they are hungry give them the food they require”

14:56 – “We have invited over 46 countries to observe our elections. Let’s show them that we are politically mature and peaceful. We are a people loved by God who guided our sons and daughters during the war of liberation” – President Mnangagwa

14:55 – No to violence we want peace. For us to develop we must have an environment of peace. We must be known for unity and love

14:54 – We are now in election mode and as Zanu-PF want a peaceful campaign before and during and after elections

14:53 – If you are normal stick with masses and the masses are within Zanu-PF so come to where the people are

14:52 – We want our people to have a better life. We do this by voting into power a political party with has a history of having the people’s wishes at heart. We are the party as ZANU-PF. Others can come and bark but we are Zanu-PF

14:51 – We are now saying whatever good by the party, government in the past is a good lesson we must carry forward not what we think is not good we must leave behind

14:50 – The new dispensation came about as a result of the national convergence of people in Harare in November last year, when you demanded change. The result of your pleas created this new dispensation, which is why I say, THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE IS THE VOICE OF GOD. The new dispensation has adopted a servant type of leadership. We are products of your power. If a product disregards the source of the power that product must be thrown away – President Mnangagwa

14:48 – “Mat South during 2013 election had a clean sweep of all 13 constituencies. This time around on 30 July, are u going to give us another 100percent?” – Mnangagwa

14:47 – “In this province you have 13 constituencies. VP Chiwenga called your candidates and those who lost in the primaries to come upfront. In Zanu-PF there is no one bigger than the party”

14:46 – This is the land of our heroes. Our Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Nkomo was from this province, even Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo was from this province. So Mat South has contributed immensely to the liberation of this country.

14:43 – “Do you remember what happened in August? I remember I was accompanied by VP Mohadi to Gweru. I don’t remember how I got into the helicopter. I have to tell you today that there is no one involved in that matter who is from Matabeleland” – President Mnangagwa

14:40 – The President now addressing the crowd

14:38 – As the President takes to the podium he leads the high table and the stadium in dancing to what has become his trademark song from Jah Prayzah, Kutonga kwaro

Phelandaba stadium stadium now filled up as some party supporters are still waiting outside the stadium

14:35 – VP Chiwenga encourages the candidates to remain united. The Vice President now invites ED to the podium

14:15 – Before inviting President Mnangagwa to the podium, VP Chiwenga invites party candidates who will represent the party in the upcoming elections together with those that lost in the party’s primary election

14:06 - In December 2017 congress set and he was elected the first Secretary and President of Zanu-PF

This is the man we are accompanying today, let us sit down and listen to him as we are headed for elections

14:05 – This is the man who was appointed to be chairman of the joint command to lead the integration of the three armies. He did this successfully, which is historical as it has never happened anywhere else in the world

He has held various portfolios in government since independence.

Then last year what happened which culminated in you the people taking to the streets in support of this man

14:04 – He was born in Midlands in 1942. His family was politically upright

ED did his first border jumping in 1964 when he crossed from Zambia to Zimbabwe to be part of the Zanu congress

Due to his political activities in the liberation struggle he was sentenced to death but due to his age this was commuted – VP Chiwenga

14:03 – “I am here to introduce to you our guest of honour. I stand in front of you today to tell you who President Mnangagwa is. He is our President and will still be our President after elections on 30 July”

14:02 – VP Chiwenga takes to the podium to introduce the President

14:01 – VP Mohadi now greeting the multitudes gathered at Phelandaba Stadium

14:00 – “Today we are fortunate that the entire Presidium is here present” – Cde Rugeje

13:59 – Zanu-Pf Commissar Cde Rugeje now takes to the podium and introduces the various delegates accompanying the President

13:57 – “Cde President this is the province where you were almost killed, with your enemies going after you. However today I would like to assure you that you are not dying today. We welcome you President and thank you for honouring us with your visit. There are a lot of people who failed to make it to this rally because of transport but we will pass on the message which you will deliver.”

13:54 – Zanu-PF Provincial chairperson, Cde Choeni welcomes President Mnangagwa to the province

Preamble

ALL is set for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Gwanda today with Matabeleland South province making final preparations yesterday.

He will launch the Command Livestock Programme at the Gwanda Show Grounds and address a star rally at Phelandaba Stadium.