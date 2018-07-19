AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa in Kadoma

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

President Mnangagwa was in Kadoma at Rimuka Stadium today.

15:53 – “Victory is certain, Zimbabwe is ours and is in good hands.”

15:50 – ZEC is an independent organisation, government has no say in their decision they only deal with parliament. We have nothing to hide, we are transparent, for the first time around we have opened space. Observers, welcome them nicely, they should understand that Zimbabweans are mature they know what they want.

15:48 – Will continue supporting Chiefs.

15:45 – “We are opening new mines so far Mashava and here Cam and Motor mine now has over 850 employees. The World Bank also said a few days back that our economy is going to grow by 2.8 percent.”

“We are empowering households through command livestock. By end of our term every province would have a fruit processing plant.”

“CSC was on its knees, but investors have since injected funds with Chinhoyi and Bulawayo among others now being revived. The Batoka Gorge electricity project along Zambezi River is on course. It will generate about 2400 mega watts but there will shared equally with our partner Zambia.”

“We should not sit on wealth which God gave us, to do that we need technology as well as to deal with cost of doing business.”

15:35 – “In the past our foreign direct investment was less than half a billion, but now we have $16 billion in a few months. The mining sector used to produce 10 tonnes, 26 tonnes, this year alone we have 17 tonnes by midyear so far we can surpass 30 tonnes.”

15:32 – “Our land reform is irreversible; it’s a closed chapter the land is ours. Our burden now is to make sure that we benefit from the land reform exercise. Cotton production is on the rise due to inputs being availed by government, even the buying prize we increased it.”

15:28 – “Leaders should be people’s servants not vice versa. Our Zanu-PF has democracy in the party, democracy that gives powers to the masses. During primaries a lot of shenanigans happened, but those who lost do not lose heart there is next time, we hope to do better. As Zanu-PF we opened democratic space within and internationally also.”

15:24 - “Last year’s November was a miracle, some people thought Zanu PF would fit into their pockets, Zanu-PF belongs to the masses.”

“G40 takaarasa takadzinga kana pane vamwe within you vane that spirit ngautame. They might speak behind closed doors, but outside it’s a Zanu-PF messageS only.”

“We said no more impositions, but among some top leaders they violated that, but l say no impisitions, the power comes from the people.”

15:22 – “More than $400 million for inputs has been set aside for the next farming season, everyone will benefit.”

15:20 – “Command Agriculture and Presidential Inputs Scheme are being distributed now so that come the rainy season farmers would be well prepared. Mashonaland West is one of the country’s bread baskets and as Government we will continue to support you.”

15:18 – The President says blessed are those who will remain part of the ruling Zanu PF. “Mumusha hamushaikwe mhengera mumba asi musangano wevanhu it’s Zanu PF.”

“Tinovona tisingaonesese tonzwa tisinganzwisise. We are now at the brink of a new Zim a progressive a prosperous, that Zimbabwe inobva kuZanu PF and that Zanu PF is you.”

“Now we are preaching unity no to hatred, we should work towards prospering Zimbabwe, for that to happen people should be empowered.”

15:12 – President Mnangagwa starts his address by chanting party slogan calling for unity. He applauds people for coming in numbers saying he came to Kadoma courtesy of an invitation by Zimplats to commission the recently refurbished general hospital.

15:08 – After taking to the dance floor with his entire entourage, President Mnangagwa takes to the podium.

15:05 – Cde Chris Mutsvangwa now giving a brief background of President Mnangagwa. He President Mnangagwa was special advisor during the liberation struggle, a legal advisor at the Lancaster House conference.

“He is a man willing to see Zimbabwe progressing in the right path, he is not a selfish person.”

15:02 – Cde Ziyambi is now introducing aspiring candidates to the President.

14:58 – Mashonaland West chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi thanks the President for the visit. He says in 2013 Kadoma had the highest number of presidential votes in Mashonaland West.

He also said this year they promise more votes for ED and the party.

14:50 – Official proceedings begin with the singing of the National Anthem.

14:45 – President Mnangagwa has arrived at Rimuka Stadium to address a mega rally.The stadium is fully packed, with people currently dancing to Kutonga Kwaro.

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning officiated at the commissioning of the refurbished Kadoma General Hospital, which recently received a $2,5 million facelift, with platinum giants Zimplats providing the funding.

In the afternoon he is expected to address a rally at Rimuka Stadium in the city.

Stay with us for live updates.