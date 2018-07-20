AS IT HAPPENED: President Mnangagwa in Mutare

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

Updates: Zimpapers Online Team

President Mnangagwa was in Mutare today at the Mutare Aerodrome, where he addressed thousands of Zanu-PF supporters. To know what happened and what was said scroll down and read from the bottom going up.

16:25 – That’s the end of the rally, thank you for joining us.

16:22 - “All 26 seats in Manicaland are coming back to Zanu-PF. All these people will vote for you, President. The G40 nonsense is a thing of the past in Manicaland. So Manicaland is a given for Zanu-PF. These people will vote for for Zanu-PF. The multitudes that are gathered here are a demonstration that we have agreed with all the work that you are doing,” she concludes her speech.

16:20 - Cde Muchinguri giving vote of thanks. She says it took Israelites 40 years to reach Canaan.

“So in Zimbabwe we have been walking towards Canaan for 38 years. But our Canaan is almost here. The journey we have walked is long but we were freed in November and our journey is now almost over.”

16:15 – President Mnangagwa is done speaking.

16:14 - On Foreign observer missions, President Mnangagwa says:

“We have opened up space for them because we want free fair elections. Zimbabwe is now mature. We have nothing to hide and on 30 July we will demonstrate to the world that we have capacity to hold free fair and non violent elections. Besides that one incident in Bulawayo we have not had any incidence of violence. There is no need for violence. Zanu-PF is a big party. We are going to win. Zanu-PF will continue to rule!”

16:11 - “Corruption disturbs the country’s growth. It needs to be addressed.”

16:10 - “Last week we launched the C-trade platform for online trading of stocks. We launched the women’s bank and women should approach the bank and get loans for projects. Empower bank for Youths should also help Youths start projects. We met with tertiary institution leaders and we want them to produce students who have skills required to grow the economy. We need to make sure we have businesses which can attract global investments.”

16:09 - President promises to construct an airport in Mutare.

“There is also a dairy construction lined up in Manicaland. We will go into private sector and foreign investors to chip in. “Birchenough Bridge needs to be repaired but we will construct a new one first then refurbish it. We should promote tourism. Our roads should be maintained.”

16:08 - “Zimbabwe is open for business. We want to reengage with those we had disengaged with. Manicaland has a lot of minerals. On devolution we are saying each province should identify its strengths and see what it can do about it to develop.”

16:07 – “Manicaland has lots of fruits. We have plant in Norton commissioned by late VP Nkomo and we have another one being established listed in Esigodini. We want to commission the third plant in Manicaland to make sure that fruits are processed locally.”

16:05 - The Metrological department has warned of poor weather conditions so President Mnangawa has to leave within 20 minutes.

16:02 - President Mnangagwa says if there are people who are going hungry in urban areas they should get food aid.

“We have plenty of maize so people should get it. We have a model that supports command agriculture to ensure food security. We have secured funding in other areas like fisheries, livestock and dairy. We have started the Command Livestock programme which will see farmers getting 10 cows. That programme is going round all the provinces will receive those beasts.”

16:00 - “We also came together with our war veterans, then met with captains of industry. We agreed that we want all the aspects of the economy to grow again. We have left the idea that government and private sector do not mix. We introduced Command Agriculture. This is the second year and we will not have issues of hunger.”

15:58 – “We agreed that there is no province without chiefs. We met 286 chiefs in Gweru and talked to them as leaders of provinces. We introduced them to the new leadership and they agreed to work with Zanu-PF and the new leadership. Even before independence we never went into communities without talking to leaders. That will continue because Zanu-PF respects traditional leaders. I also met with all church leaders and also agreed with them. We said they have a huge role of preaching unity among Zimbabweans.That is the culture we want to instill. That we work with everyone from traditional leaders to church leaders.”

15:55 – “I always say l am a servant of the people. All these leaders you see here, their authority comes from you. The power of the people becomes the will of God. All these leaders are your servants. You can bring them to book if they misbehave.You are the masters of power. You must always receive respect from your leadership. We are developing a culture of respect in the party. A culture that acknowledges that power comes from the people. If they don’t respect that, we can remove them from power.”

15:50 – “The past 20 years Zimbabwe was isolated because sanctions were imposed on this country. The Commonwealth did not want us to go ahead with land reform. But as Zanu-PF we chose to go ahead with it so that our people can get their land. That programme is behind us, we have our land. The and commission is going around the country to regularise the land distribution. Those with many farms will be left with one. And those with big farms we will downsize them.”

15:48 - ”Of the 23 presidential candidates, ZEC decided to use the alphabet. Mnangagwa is way down at number 15 yet Chamisa is right at the top, but he is still troubled by me.”

15:47 - “Zanu-PF accepts everyone. I sat down with party leadership and we discussed issues on where we have come from. The culture of saying bad things about each other is in the past. We want to move forward as one. Zanu-PF does not fit in one’s pocket but we can all fit in Zanu-PF’s pocket.

“We brought democracy in the party. We brought Democratic space in the country. We now have 133 political parties in the country. But Zanu-PF pf is everywhere. And it has one message of unity.

“In the forthcoming elections, 55 political parties are contesting. And 23 have presidential candidates. There is MDC Alliance led by Chamisa and MDC-T led by Khupe but the Alliance is the only party complaining. ZEC was not formed by Zanu-PF. ZEC is constituted by Parliament. Chamisa is aware the chairperson of the committee that appointed ZEC. ZEC does not take orders from anyone. ZEC is an independent commission. No political party should give instruction to ZEC. We expect ZEC to follow the law and comply with the electrical act which governs its operations.”

15:40 – “We must create wealth. It’s up to us to use the wealth we received from God. All our Natural resources are ours to use. The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

15:39 – “We want a new Zimbabwe. A prosperous Zimbabwe. A Zimbabwe which we ourselves must build. We can only build it if we are united. Let’s sing the same tune of unity. Masamba asiyana”

15:37 – He says Manicaland has made him proud and commends the numbers that have come out for his rally.

“God in heaven is happy when his people are happy. Churches preach unity, so does Zanu-PF. No one can write the history of this country with out mentioning Manicaland. I am happy that Manicaland has remained true to the party.”

15:35 – “Zanu-PF is party with a history. This is the people’s party. We are the ones who plan the country’s future. We are preaching unity. We are saying this is a new era, a new dawn. Zimbabwe is in good hands. No small party can take charge of this country as long as Zanu-PF is here.”

15:30 – President Mnangagwa says we thank God that Cde Oppah Muchinguri survived the attack in Bulawayo. “We are happy that Cde (Kembo) Mohadi is now back in the country. He came back last night. But two other cadres are still critical.”

15:25 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium.

15:00 - VP Chiwenga introduces President Mnangagwa by narrating his rich political history from the days of the liberation struggle to his elevation to President of Zimbabwe.

14:53 – Vice President Chiwenga now on the stage. He takes over from Zanu-PF national political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje.

14:48 - Manicaland Chairman Mike Madiro on the podium. He welcomes President Mnangagwa to Mutare. He says the whole province of Manicaland loves ED.

14:35 – President Mnangagwa and his team have arrived at the Mutare Aerodrome.

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have gathered at Mutare Aerodrome in Mutare where President Mnangagwa is expected to address a star rally as momentum continues to build towards the July 30 harmoniSed elections.

Foreign media personnel have also descended on the venue to cover the much anticipated rally. The new dispensation has opened up the space to international media and observers.

Zanu-PF Women’s League members are currently waiting to welcome him at the venue where supporters are being entertained by musicians such as Guspy Warrior, Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz and Sniper Storm.

Stay with us for updates