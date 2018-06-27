Asaph to collabo with SA’s Kid X

Langalakhe Mabena

BULAWAYO’S rapper, Asaph is set to collaborate with South Africa’s Kid X in a production that is two years in the making.

Asaph is still on top of the hip hop world (well in the city) after scooping the Outstanding Hip-Hop artist’s gong at the recently held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

The plans were confirmed on micro blogging site, Twitter, when a user named The Plug, asked what happened to the feature between Asaph and Kid X which was made public after Kid X’s maiden Bulawayo performance two years ago at the Second Homecoming show at Queens Sports Club.

In response Asaph said he has something ready for the collaboration.

“I actually have something ready; if @kidXSA is still game then it’s a move,” he said.

The Aunty hit maker, KidXSA responded to Asaph’s tweet, saying “Let’s go then”.

This planned collabo comes at a time when Asaph is set to release an EP titled Mambo following the debut of the title track’s video on Monday on video sharing site YouTube.

Meanwhile, the Vista pub and restaurant will tonight host a ‘hip hop experience’ show which will see Asaph performing live.

Other Hip Hop artistes who will grace the stage alongside Asaph are K Brizzy and Lee.

The man of the moment in the local Hip Hop scene, Asaph, promised to give an energetic performance tonight.

He also revealed he is grateful for winning the RoilBAA and gave much respect to his loyal fans that always supported his career from its early stages.

“This is my first show since I won the Best Hip Hop Artiste gong and I feel like tonight will be a show to celebrate the accolade as I will deliver an epic performance to my fans as a way of appreciating their love and support since day one and again prove I deserved the award.

“I will perform songs from my latest offering Diamond Deserve Diamonds and a couple of hits from my previous offerings,” said Asaph.

He has four albums which are Kingsvilla, Burg Boiz, 25 and the recently released Diamonds Deserve Diamond.