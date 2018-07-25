Asaph topples Winky D, ExQ, JP

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD winning hip-hop musician Asaph has added another feather to his cap as his song, Mambo, is topping charts so much so that he has toppled the likes of Winky D, ExQ, Takura and Jah Prayzah.

The song that is a celebration of him being crowned the new king of hip hop in Bulawayo is sitting on number one on the ZiFM Stereo GTel top 40 charts this week.

Mambo is a track that features Tha Dawgg and Fish F McSwagg. It was produced by Rayobeats and is a precursor to Asaph’s Mambo EP set to be released next month.

Asaph has relegated Winky D’s Parliament that was released two weeks ago to position two, Takura’s Ngoro yemoto (number three), Jah Prayzah’s Pahukama to position four and America’s Cardi B’s Bad Bunny to position five.

Born in Bulawayo, the rapper (real name Tafadzwa Tarukwana) said it feels like a dream to be on top.

“It’s my first song to make number one on one of the country’s biggest radio stations. The ZiFM Stereo top 40 is seriously competitive.

“So being mentioned in it among some of Zimbabwe’s biggest artistes is very impressive,” said Asaph.

As news filtered that he had taken the number one spot, Asaph said he started getting bookings from businesspeople and music promoters.

“I’m actually going to Harare this week to talk to some people who’re interested in working with me. I want to work on producing some Mambo merchandise, but selling the single online is my first priority. I really want to maximise on all the attention that Mambo is giving me. Bookings have already started coming in so this last bit of the year will be exciting.”

He said the feat was not for him alone, but was for the Zim Hip Hop movement.

“It really feels like this is bigger than me or that I’m representing the whole genre of Zim Hip Hop. This is because for some time now, Zim Hip Hop has been perceived as a struggling genre in the country.”

During the fledgling years of his career, Asaph once touted himself as the Zim Hip Hop messiah. This latest endorsement from fans, he said was in line with his ultimate aim to lead Zim Hip Hop.

“When I said that (I’m hip hop’s messiah), it initially had a bit of pride and arrogance to it. But over the years, I’m learning to allow my work to speak. My mission has always been to shape and lead the genre and as I grow older, I’m realising that it’s about the work not titles,” said Asaph.

Mambo has a music video that was released a month ago on YouTube. Asaph said he had submitted it international music channels such as Trace, Mtv Base and Channel O for consideration for airplay.