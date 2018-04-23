Aspiring candidates linked to G40 cabal’s CVs rejected

Sukoluhle Ndlovu and Nqobile Tshili

Aspiring candidates, most of them who were linked to the G40 cabal in the Midlands province, will not be representing the revolutionary party in this year’s harmonised election after their CVs were rejected at national level.

Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Cdes Jason Machaya, former deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Chitatidzo Mabuwa, Kwekwe Central Legislator, Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo, former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Annastacia Ndlovu and former deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Fred Moyo, had all submitted their CVs intending to contest in the party’s primary elections.

The primary polls that were initially scheduled for 5 May have since been moved to April 29.

Cde Machaya had submitted his CV for Gokwe senatorial post while Cde Mabuwa wanted to contest the Mberengwa West Constituency. Cde Matambanadzo had submitted CVs to contest in Kwekwe Central while Cde Moyo intended to retain the Zvishavane Runde seat.

Former Minister of State in the President’s Office, Cde Flora Buka who also intended to make a come-back in the revolutionary party had her CV for Gokwe-Nembudziya Constituency rejected.

Only two notable figures, Cdes Francis Nhema (Shurugwi South) and Tafanana Zhou (Mberengwa North) had their CVs accepted even though they had previously been linked to the G40 cabal.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Bulawayo province yesterday said it would work with the approved list of individuals who will contest the party’s primary elections next month.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu said: “I don’t think I can make a general comment on the list because constitutionally vetting takes place in two stages at provincial and national level. The national has made a decision based on the information they have. They have more access to information about individuals than the provincial team. We are just going to proceed with the list approved and make those people run for primaries.”

He said those who have been approved to stand in the coming primary elections should understand problems affecting Bulawayo.

Prof Ndlovu said the candidates should work to improve the lives of the city’s residents.

“They must deal with issues that relate to Bulawayo’s challenges starting with the transportation system which is really chaotic as far as I can see. They also should deal with the endemic water situation which is a problem. They must know how to address those things and finally the challenge of making life in Bulawayo easier than it is at the moment,” said Prof Ndlovu.

Five of the six sitting MPs were approved to contest in the coming elections and these are Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Cde Kilian Sibanda, Cde Maidei Mpala, Cde Ntando Mlilo while Cde Godfrey Malaba was disqualified. Another notable casualty in Bulawayo is Cde Raji Modi.