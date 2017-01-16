Assailants kill cyclist, dump body at roadside

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been found dead along Siyephambili Drive in Bellevue suburb after allegedly being murdered while cycling home.

The man, whose identity could not be established immediately, was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants while cycling home to Nkulumane suburb.

The body was found last Friday morning.

When The Chronicle arrived at the scene, scores of motorists and pedestrians were gathered around the body and his bicycle and bag were by the roadside.

Police later took the body to Nkulumane Police Station.

A police officer at the scene said after searching the deceased, it appeared he was from Nkulumane suburb.

“At first I thought the man had been hit by a car but when police were examining his body, I noticed that he had deep stab wounds. He must have been attacked,” said a resident from the area.

She said it was difficult to identify the man as he was not from Bellevue suburb.

Motorists said the man must have been killed during the night by attackers who took advantage of poor lighting along the road.

“This is a dangerous area during the night. Attackers ambush unsuspecting pedestrians and cyclists because the street lights are not working. Some people are attacked as early as 7PM.

“If the Bulawayo City Council can fix the lights, I’m sure there would be less murder cases along this road,” said a kombi driver only identified as Thabo.

The man’s body was discovered on the same day a woman from Cowdray Park suburb was also found dead with several stab wounds on the face and on her body in a suspected rape and murder case.

Mrs Ivy Sibanda, a member of the Zaoga church, is suspected to have been raped and murdered on her way home from a church prayer on Thursday evening.

@pamelashumba1