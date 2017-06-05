ATM card holders must keep their PIN code secret

Police in Bulawayo are investigating three cases of possible automated teller machine (ATM) card cloning.

Card cloning or card skimming uses a device to fraudulently copy bank customer details stored on the magnetic strip (brown/black strip at the back) on a debit or credit card.

It is a common crime in Europe, America, Asia and other more developed regions but is new to our country. The obvious reason why this is common elsewhere is that cashless transactions are dominant.

The reason why the crime is new in our country is that until around this time last year, we have been basically transacting in cash only with a few transactions conducted through cards. But the cash shortage coupled with the Government’s drive to urge depositors to conduct their businesses through plastic money have seen more people using their bank cards. Many others are also transacting using their mobile phones.

With the cash shortage showing no signs of easing and as Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in transacting online, on their mobile phones and through credit and debit cards, cloning is likely to be with us for some time. This calls on our people to take precautions when using or handling their cards to ensure that they do not lose their hard-earned money to scamsters.

Probably the first reported case in Bulawayo involves Ziggy Moyo, a till operator at a local supermarket who cloned Mr Obrine Matare’s ATM card recently. Moyo skimmed Mr Matare’s card and spent his more than $500. Mr Matare was shocked to learn later that he was left with only $12 in his account yet he had not personally withdrawn any money or authorised anyone to do so on his behalf. Investigations established that Moyo was the fraudster.

Police have so much to do to fight this emerging crime. Financial institutions have much to do as well in fighting this new crime. But we feel that the best level to defeat this crime is at the level of the individual card owner.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said:

“Card cloning in the city occurs when individuals leave their ATM cards with bank tellers and till operators who in turn connive with fraudsters to duplicate their cards.

“This seems to be a new crime that we had not recorded before. We’re investigating three cases of ATM cloning where three individuals have lost their money to unknown people who would have cloned their ATM cards. The victims become aware of the theft upon receiving a text message confirming successful transactions.

“The ATM cards cannot be cloned if someone does not know your pin code. We suspect that those cloning the cards are working in connivance with bank tellers or till operators whom members of the public would have given their bank details so that they can withdraw cash on their behalf. We urge members of the public not to leave their bank cards with anyone in the hope of being assisted in accessing hard cash.”

Indeed card holders must uphold a few simple precautions to ensure that they are not defrauded.

As Asst Insp Ncube said people must never leave their bank cards with anyone, whether they are bank tellers or till operators who might seem helpful in this time of cash shortage. They might seem like Good Samaritans out to help card holders jump queues to withdraw cash, but you may never trust anyone with cash or important documents these days.

It is obvious that when one leaves their bank cards with a bank teller or till operator, they will also entrust them with their secret number, also known as the PIN Code. The bank teller or till operator may take the opportunity to duplicate the ATM card, give you back your original. They have a copy already, so can use it from time to time to steal your money.

Therefore, the first precaution is to have your card on you all the time. Also make sure that the secret number is indeed a secret number.

People must also understand that some cloning can be done discretely when they slot their cards into the ATM. In some countries criminals lodge cloning devices into the place where a depositor inserts their cards when they withdraw money from their ATM. As they transact the device would be copying their secret number and other important details from the card. The fraudsters will come later to remove their recorders, duplicate the cards and use them to steal money from the rightful owners of the cards. To avoid falling victim, cardholders need to be sure that the ATM is not tampered with every time they use it.

Cardholders must also immediately report to their banks when they lose their cards. This minimises the chances of third party access to their cards and the critical information they contain.

It is also important for one to keep their PIN code in their heads, not to write it anywhere.