Audience to play judge: Victory Siyanqoba arts hosts Dreams Innovative Challenge

Langalakhe Mabena

Victory Siyanqoba arts ensemble will on Friday host a Dreams Innovative Challenge which will see various established and up-and-coming artistes showcasing their talent to an audience that will judge them in order to perfect their acts.

The challenge also known as the Eziko Theatre Laboratory has been running for the past eight years and is held monthly.

Desire Moyo, founder and organiser of the event said this month’s edition would be held on Friday at Indlovu Youth Centre in Tshabalala. Various performers including Simunye Simunye, Victory Siyanqoba, Ezimnyama and Khayisa will showcase their works.

“The Eziko Theatre Laboratory is a monthly session of critical appreciation of artistes’ works that measures and re-aligns their degree of relevance and social correctness by the community,” said Moyo who is also the director of Victory Siyanqoba.

He said preparations for the session were going well with Umdumo weSizwe who launched their album early this month expected to be the main attraction.

“Preparations for this month’s event are going well. We expect the Imbube group Umdumo weSizwe to be the main attraction of the day with Amazing Stars Arts set to participate for the first time at Eziko.

“I encourage all members of the community to come in their numbers and help us improve local artistes’ works,” said Moyo.

The session will run under the theme: “Focus” and Victory Siyanqoba, supported by Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, will stage a special performance enlightening young women and girls between the ages of 15-24 years to access sexual reproductive health services and focus on educating themselves preparing for their future.

Since its inception in 2009, Eziko project has seen Bulawayo’s most prominent artistes, Jeys Marabini, Kwabatsha, Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Willis Wataffi, Sandra Ndebele, Khayisa dance group, Clement Magwaza, Black Umfolosi and Madlela Skhobokhobo taking part.