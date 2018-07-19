August night of praise with Lindi Marc on the cards

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

UP-and-coming gospel musician Lindi Marc on Tuesday released her new single titled, “Uthando” as a teaser ahead of her gospel concert to be held in Bulawayo next month.

The concert dubbed Night of Praise with Lindi Marc and Friends is scheduled for August 4 at Family of God Church and is set to begin at 4PM.

Early this year, the South-Africa based songstress, whose music career is under a year-old, released another single titled Faithfulness which had a great reception, both in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The new single, a winter gift and a summer starter song, comes in the wake of Faithfulness’ success and on the heels of the all-praise gospel concert which will see various artists performing.

Joining Marc on stage at the concert will be Minister Grace from South Africa, the rising Sandra Chirenje, Reward Judah, Ellison Tande and Vuyo Brown among others.

The event will be Marc’s debut performance in Bulawayo, a town she was raised in before she found her new home in South Africa.

Her manager Kross Marcellus Moses said a welcome home concert of its kind, the show will also serve as a cheer up following the harmonised general elections to be held on July 30 across the country.

“It’ll also mark her fourth time performing in Zimbabwe as she has held shows in Harare and Chitungwiza before.”

On the new single, Marc’s manager said: “Uthando shares how God’s love lifts people from grass to grace.

“In Lindi’s case, the song tells how God raised her from a nobody to a somebody and she offers it to listeners as a weapon in taking back their power through Christ’s passion.

“This single is set to place the singer on course for longevity in music and ministry.”

Gospel singer Khulekani Chilli, who is now part of Double MC Production roaster, a burgeoning music powerhouse owned by Lindi’s husband and manager Kross Marcellus Moses, assisted Marc vocally on the recording of Uthando.

The new single is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms.