AUSC Zim reps for Lesotho indaba

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s Charity Nyamayedenga and Witness Magulula are attending the bi-annual African Union Sports Council Region Five executive council meeting in Lesotho where a number of various committees and commissions are expected to deliberate on policies that advance the cause of women and people with disabilities in sport.

The Indaba started on Wednesday and will end on Friday next week. Nyamayedenga is representing Women in Sport (WIS), while people with disabilities are being represented by Magalula. Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Edward Siwela and SRC acting director general Joseph Muchechetere are also expected to attend the meeting.

Speaking ahead of the Indaba, Lesotho’s Gender and Youth, Sport and Recreation Minister Mahali Phamotse said: “We are excited as the government of Lesotho to extend our hospitality to the entire leadership of sport in the region. In the past we have seen how other member countries have prepared for such meetings and as Lesotho we are excited to showcase to the region the culture of Basotho and our hospitality.

“We hope the deliberation that will take place here in Lesotho will change the face of sport in our region and our athletes’ lives will be changed for the better and we will go to international competition to win medals.”

The meetings will be attended by all member countries represented by directors of sport in the ministries, chairpersons of sport commissions or council and their chief executive officers together with the Olympic Committee organisation of the region represented by COSANOC. Members in the region comprise Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.