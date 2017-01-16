Austria-based imbube singer dates Byo

Showbiz Reporter

IMBUBE singer Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya Ndlovu is upbeat ahead of his debut show in Bulawayo to promote his 10 track album UManyanyatha and his solo career at Indaba Book Café on Friday.

The album, released last year in November, is a third offering by Mkhaya after The Spirit of Ubuntu (2004) and Vocalism (2012).

Using folk stories fused with Afro jazz and contemporary soft rock, the album gives fans a glimpse into Mkhaya’s personal life journey growing up in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North.

Mkhaya, who is part of a three-member Austria based group Insingizi, said he was excited to be performing in Bulawayo for the first time as a solo artiste.

“I’m excited to be performing for people in Bulawayo and I expect it to be a full house. This is the first time I’ve performed as a solo act and it has been almost 10 years since I performed in the city. The last time I was here was with Insinginzi,” said Mkhaya.

He said although advance tickets of $10 have not started going on sale, he was expecting a full house at the show.

“We haven’t started advance tickets but the interest from people is huge and we are certain come Friday it’ll be a full house. Indaba Book Café takes a maximum of 70 people and just in case the show is oversubscribed we’ve booked it for Saturday for another show,” said Mkhaya.

He said having a solo career did not mean he had left Insingizi.

“I am still with Insingizi full time and we are still recording and touring together. I do the Vusa Mkhaya project when Insingizi is not touring or have a busy schedule,” said Mkhaya.

On the day of the show according to Mkhaya, there will be no opening acts or curtain-raisers and his performance will be backed by Othnel Mangoma Moyo on percussion, Mthabisi Moyo on Guitar and Reason on Bass.

Mkhaya said apart from performing songs from his latest album he would also perform some from his two previous offerings.