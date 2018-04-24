Axe hovers over Dodo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNDER fire Bulawayo City FC coach Darlington Dodo needs divine intervention to save his job.

An axe is hovering over his head after City surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2 to Triangle United at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday; a result that left the local authority bankrolled side glued on position 16 with four points.

The only sides below City are troubled Harare giants Dynamos, who lost 1-0 to Caps United and ZPC Kariba. Dynamos and ZPC Kariba are tied on three points after seven games.

Last season City survived the chop in the last game of the season and the local authority bosses never envisaged fighting relegation in the early stages of the season when they hired Dodo.

City chairman Jerry Sibanda yesterday confirmed that Dodo is treading a thin line, as he was just a point away from being sacked.

“Results haven’t been favourable, but we’re still rallying behind our coach and the team. We can’t talk of replacing the coach when he hasn’t breached his mandate. What is important is to prepare for the next game and hopefully we will get it right,” said Sibanda.

Pressed about Dodo’s mandate, Sibanda said: “It was agreed that we need 34 points in the first half of the season.”

With just four points from seven games, Dodo will have to win all the 10 games left before the league reaches the halfway stage.

A draw or a defeat in his next away trip to Harare where they will face Dynamos will render Dodo jobless as he would have failed to meet his mandate. It won’t be easy for Dodo and his charges when they face Dynamos, a side that is languishing in the unfamiliar relegation territory and still searching for its first win. Just like City, pressure is mounting on Dynamos, with fans calling for coach Lloyd Mutasa and chairman Kenny Mubaiwa to go.

Even if City beat Dynamos, it’s unlikely that Dodo will collect 30 points in the next 10 games, hence his need for divine intervention.

After Dynamos, City will face Nichrut (home), Chicken Inn (away), Shabanie Mine (home), Ngezi Platinum Stars (away), Highlanders (home), ZPC Kariba (away), Yadah (home), Caps United (away) and Mutare City (home).

Meanwhile, Sibanda dismissed as “pub talk” that City are eyeing Warriors’ assistant coach Rahman Gumbo, who is with Southern Region Division One side Makomo as well as Amini Soma-Phiri.

“We are not talking to anyone or let alone thinking of replacing Dodo. Our energy and attention is on getting positive results. All those rumours that we want Gumbo or Phiri are just that. It’s all pub talk and you know how much the public likes to talk,” Sibanda said.

Results

Saturday: Harare City 0-0 Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City 1-2 Triangle United, Yadah FC 0-2 Nichrut, Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Mutare City Rovers, Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 FC Platinum

Sunday: Caps United 1-0 Dynamos, Highlanders 3-1 Shabanie Mine, Chapungu 1-0 Herentals

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 7 6 1 0 10 2 8 19

Highlanders 7 5 2 0 11 4 7 17

FC Platinum 7 5 1 1 11 3 8 16

Triangle United 7 4 1 2 7 6 1 13

Caps United 7 3 3 1 8 4 5 12

Chicken Inn 7 3 3 1 9 5 4 12

Harare City 7 2 4 1 6 5 1 10

Nichrut 7 2 3 2 6 5 1 9

Bulawayo Chiefs 7 2 3 2 8 8 0 9

Black Rhinos 7 2 2 3 5 7 -2 8

Chapungu 7 2 2 3 5 8 -3 8

Shabanie Mine 7 1 4 2 9 13 -4 7

Herentals 7 2 1 4 3 8 -5 7

Yadah FC 7 1 3 3 7 10 -3 6

Mutare City 7 1 2 4 7 10 -3 5

Bulawayo City 7 1 1 5 5 8 -3 4

Dynamos 7 0 3 4 4 8 -4 3

ZPC Kariba 7 0 3 4 2 9 -7 3

