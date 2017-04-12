Axe murder suspect asks for bail

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo who allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with an axe in the head several times following an undisclosed misunderstanding has appeared in court.

Antony Ndlovu (34) who resides along Old Khami road in the RMS Transport Residential Quarters allegedly brutally attacked Tapiwanashe Mutakaya (43) on Saturday at around 8PM.

Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Monday facing a murder charge.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to April 24.

Ndlovu appeared stressed and asked the magistrate what he was supposed to do in order for him to get a bail.

“Your worship, what am l supposed to do if l want a bail. How much is needed for me to be remanded out of custody?” he asked.

Mr Tashaya said he could approach the High Court for bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on April 8, Ndlovu and Mutakaya were playing pool at Skittle Inn bar in the city.

After that, the pair left and proceeded to their houses.

“Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. The misunderstanding generated into a fist fight, and they were restrained by RMS security guards,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“The accused person left the deceased with the security guards at RMS headquarters and went to his house. The deceased later followed the accused person at his house where upon his arrival, he violently knocked at his door ordering him to come out.”

Mr Dlodlo said Ndlovu came out of his house armed with an axe and struck Mutakaya several times in the head killing him on the spot.

The court heard that Ndlovu was arrested at the scene and the axe that he used to allegedly kill Mutakaya will be produced in court as evidence.

