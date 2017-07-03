BAAs: An embodiment of the city: Skhobokhobo wins big at arts awards

July 3, 2017 Entertainment
Madlela Skhobokhobo receives his award

Madlela Skhobokhobo receives his award

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent
The Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the weekend showed that the city is indeed the epicentre of arts and culture in Zimbabwe.

From the fashion displayed on the red carpet, performances on stage and the general support of the awards, the event was touted by some as the best organised awards ceremony in the country.

It was a multicultural gathering at the Large City Hall on Friday and people were in a celebratory mood. The sons and daughters of Bulawayo who are dotted around the country came back home and made the city proud by showcasing their talents.

The opening act was gripping as an ensemble of Bulawayo artistes took to the stage and kept people glued. It showed the different facets that are in Bulawayo — the traditional dances representing those who cherish their culture, contemporary pantsula dances representing the urban township youth and contemporary break dances representing the urban youth from the suburbs.

The hype around the awards brought the city together for the first time in a long time. The awards, like the Kalawa Homecoming Party that happens in December, were on the tips of people’s tongues as the city was gripped with excitement all throughout June. Ironically, the brains behind the Homecoming Party Oskido, who grew up in Luveve, was also honoured at the awards for promoting the country internationally.

Madlela Skhobokhobo’s performance of Ngamnanka uSaMamoe brought the house down as he celebrated his three awards in Outstanding Actor, Newcomer of the Year and Song of the Year.

The awards represented Bulawayo as everything from sound and lighting equipment, entertainment, video equipment and food as well as drinks were from Bulawayo.

Most interestingly was the turnout as people came in their numbers to support the arts industry. For years Bulawayo artistes have tried and failed to attract bumper crowds but on Friday the Large City Hall was packed to rafters.

So gripping and exciting were the awards that people waited patiently until 1:30AM as there was no performance that was boring .

Hosts Chief Koti, Sithandazile Dube and Charlene Mangweni did a splendid job on the mic.

Zimpapers came in handy when ZBC pulled out as they live streamed the awards ceremony using Facebook Live on the Chronicle’s Facebook page. Many from outside the country’s borders made up the 25 000 viewers who watched the event live.

Morris Touch, Bathabile Dlamini and Cde Fatso held the fort on the red carpet.

Below is the full list of winners
1.    Outstanding Actress (Schools)
Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)

2.    Outstanding Actor (Schools)
Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)

3.    Outstanding Arts Educator

Thabani H Moyo

4.    Outstanding School Arts Effort
Mzilikazi High School

5. Outstanding Visual Artist
Israel Israel

6.     Outstanding Imbube Group/Act
Nobuntu

7.    Outstanding Video Director
Vusa Blaqs

8.    Outstanding Online Media House
Urban Culxure

9.     Outstanding Arts Photographer
Mgcini Nyoni

10. Outstanding Comedian
Ntando Van Moyo

11. Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika

12.     Outstanding Literary Work
Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni

13.     Outstanding Arts Journalist
Bruce Ndlovu of B-Metro

14.     Outstanding Media House
Skyz Metro FM

15.     Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble
Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)

16.     Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble
uMkhathi Theatre Works

17.     Outstanding Female Dancer
Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)

18.     Outstanding Male Dancer
Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)

19. Outstanding Model
Shadel Noble

20.Outstanding Designer
Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom

21.     Outstanding Film Actress
Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter

22. Outstanding Film Actor
Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela

23. Outstanding Film
The Arthur Evans Show

24.     Outstanding Theatre Actress
Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe

25.     Outstanding Theatre Actor
Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral

26. Outstanding Theatre Production
Joseph and the Coat of many Colours

27.     Outstanding Ambassador (RA)
Oskido

28.     Outstanding Ambassador (RW)
Mokoomba

29. Outstanding Arts Supporter
Delta Beverages

30. Life Achievement
Cont Mhlanga

31. Outstanding DJ
DJ Pathisani Star FM

32. Outstanding Kwaito/House
Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva

33. Outstanding Hip/Hop Artiste/Act
Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)

34. Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act
Lorraine Maplanka Stot

35. Outstanding Alternative Music
Jeys Marabini

36.     Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba
Clement Magwaza

37.    Outstanding Newcomer of the Year

Madlela Skhobokhobo

38.    Outstanding Female Artiste
Sandra Ndebele

39.Outstanding Male Artiste
Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin

40. Song of the Year
Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Angry Musician

    Its surprising how these poor Ndebele guys just celebrate a senseless song UsaMaMoe. No message at all. That the story of the Ndebele. We cant compare these songs laboJah Prayzar cous they are senseless. Macheso sings music with a message and wins all over Zimbabwe, bt this Madlala guy is just singing nonsense and wins in Buklawayo. Thats yo story Bulawayo. Shame on yo. This BAAs thing is a ‘small house’ of penurious people. Nxxxx! This is tribalism.

    • Dunderhead

      Get a wife, and leave us in peace.

    • Danny

      The best event in Zimbabwe I’ve ever attended.