BAAs: An embodiment of the city: Skhobokhobo wins big at arts awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent
The Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the weekend showed that the city is indeed the epicentre of arts and culture in Zimbabwe.
From the fashion displayed on the red carpet, performances on stage and the general support of the awards, the event was touted by some as the best organised awards ceremony in the country.
It was a multicultural gathering at the Large City Hall on Friday and people were in a celebratory mood. The sons and daughters of Bulawayo who are dotted around the country came back home and made the city proud by showcasing their talents.
The opening act was gripping as an ensemble of Bulawayo artistes took to the stage and kept people glued. It showed the different facets that are in Bulawayo — the traditional dances representing those who cherish their culture, contemporary pantsula dances representing the urban township youth and contemporary break dances representing the urban youth from the suburbs.
The hype around the awards brought the city together for the first time in a long time. The awards, like the Kalawa Homecoming Party that happens in December, were on the tips of people’s tongues as the city was gripped with excitement all throughout June. Ironically, the brains behind the Homecoming Party Oskido, who grew up in Luveve, was also honoured at the awards for promoting the country internationally.
Madlela Skhobokhobo’s performance of Ngamnanka uSaMamoe brought the house down as he celebrated his three awards in Outstanding Actor, Newcomer of the Year and Song of the Year.
The awards represented Bulawayo as everything from sound and lighting equipment, entertainment, video equipment and food as well as drinks were from Bulawayo.
Most interestingly was the turnout as people came in their numbers to support the arts industry. For years Bulawayo artistes have tried and failed to attract bumper crowds but on Friday the Large City Hall was packed to rafters.
So gripping and exciting were the awards that people waited patiently until 1:30AM as there was no performance that was boring .
Hosts Chief Koti, Sithandazile Dube and Charlene Mangweni did a splendid job on the mic.
Zimpapers came in handy when ZBC pulled out as they live streamed the awards ceremony using Facebook Live on the Chronicle’s Facebook page. Many from outside the country’s borders made up the 25 000 viewers who watched the event live.
Morris Touch, Bathabile Dlamini and Cde Fatso held the fort on the red carpet.
Below is the full list of winners
1. Outstanding Actress (Schools)
Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)
2. Outstanding Actor (Schools)
Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)
3. Outstanding Arts Educator
Thabani H Moyo
4. Outstanding School Arts Effort
Mzilikazi High School
5. Outstanding Visual Artist
Israel Israel
6. Outstanding Imbube Group/Act
Nobuntu
7. Outstanding Video Director
Vusa Blaqs
8. Outstanding Online Media House
Urban Culxure
9. Outstanding Arts Photographer
Mgcini Nyoni
10. Outstanding Comedian
Ntando Van Moyo
11. Outstanding Poet
Tinashe Tafirenyika
12. Outstanding Literary Work
Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni
13. Outstanding Arts Journalist
Bruce Ndlovu of B-Metro
14. Outstanding Media House
Skyz Metro FM
15. Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble
Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)
16. Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble
uMkhathi Theatre Works
17. Outstanding Female Dancer
Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)
18. Outstanding Male Dancer
Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)
19. Outstanding Model
Shadel Noble
20.Outstanding Designer
Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom
21. Outstanding Film Actress
Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter
22. Outstanding Film Actor
Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela
23. Outstanding Film
The Arthur Evans Show
24. Outstanding Theatre Actress
Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe
25. Outstanding Theatre Actor
Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral
26. Outstanding Theatre Production
Joseph and the Coat of many Colours
27. Outstanding Ambassador (RA)
Oskido
28. Outstanding Ambassador (RW)
Mokoomba
29. Outstanding Arts Supporter
Delta Beverages
30. Life Achievement
Cont Mhlanga
31. Outstanding DJ
DJ Pathisani Star FM
32. Outstanding Kwaito/House
Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva
33. Outstanding Hip/Hop Artiste/Act
Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)
34. Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act
Lorraine Maplanka Stot
35. Outstanding Alternative Music
Jeys Marabini
36. Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba
Clement Magwaza
37. Outstanding Newcomer of the Year
Madlela Skhobokhobo
38. Outstanding Female Artiste
Sandra Ndebele
39.Outstanding Male Artiste
Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin
40. Song of the Year
Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo