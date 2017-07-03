BAAs: An embodiment of the city: Skhobokhobo wins big at arts awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the weekend showed that the city is indeed the epicentre of arts and culture in Zimbabwe.

From the fashion displayed on the red carpet, performances on stage and the general support of the awards, the event was touted by some as the best organised awards ceremony in the country.

It was a multicultural gathering at the Large City Hall on Friday and people were in a celebratory mood. The sons and daughters of Bulawayo who are dotted around the country came back home and made the city proud by showcasing their talents.

The opening act was gripping as an ensemble of Bulawayo artistes took to the stage and kept people glued. It showed the different facets that are in Bulawayo — the traditional dances representing those who cherish their culture, contemporary pantsula dances representing the urban township youth and contemporary break dances representing the urban youth from the suburbs.

The hype around the awards brought the city together for the first time in a long time. The awards, like the Kalawa Homecoming Party that happens in December, were on the tips of people’s tongues as the city was gripped with excitement all throughout June. Ironically, the brains behind the Homecoming Party Oskido, who grew up in Luveve, was also honoured at the awards for promoting the country internationally.

Madlela Skhobokhobo’s performance of Ngamnanka uSaMamoe brought the house down as he celebrated his three awards in Outstanding Actor, Newcomer of the Year and Song of the Year.

The awards represented Bulawayo as everything from sound and lighting equipment, entertainment, video equipment and food as well as drinks were from Bulawayo.

Most interestingly was the turnout as people came in their numbers to support the arts industry. For years Bulawayo artistes have tried and failed to attract bumper crowds but on Friday the Large City Hall was packed to rafters.

So gripping and exciting were the awards that people waited patiently until 1:30AM as there was no performance that was boring .

Hosts Chief Koti, Sithandazile Dube and Charlene Mangweni did a splendid job on the mic.

Zimpapers came in handy when ZBC pulled out as they live streamed the awards ceremony using Facebook Live on the Chronicle’s Facebook page. Many from outside the country’s borders made up the 25 000 viewers who watched the event live.

Morris Touch, Bathabile Dlamini and Cde Fatso held the fort on the red carpet.

Below is the full list of winners

1. Outstanding Actress (Schools)

Anita Moyo (Eveline Girls)

2. Outstanding Actor (Schools)

Nobert Makoche (Gifford Boys)

3. Outstanding Arts Educator

Thabani H Moyo

4. Outstanding School Arts Effort

Mzilikazi High School

5. Outstanding Visual Artist

Israel Israel

6. Outstanding Imbube Group/Act

Nobuntu

7. Outstanding Video Director

Vusa Blaqs

8. Outstanding Online Media House

Urban Culxure

9. Outstanding Arts Photographer

Mgcini Nyoni

10. Outstanding Comedian

Ntando Van Moyo

11. Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

12. Outstanding Literary Work

Mars, His Sword by Philani A. Nyoni

13. Outstanding Arts Journalist

Bruce Ndlovu of B-Metro

14. Outstanding Media House

Skyz Metro FM

15. Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (IYASA)

16. Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble

uMkhathi Theatre Works

17. Outstanding Female Dancer

Dadirai Mpandawana (Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble)

18. Outstanding Male Dancer

Mbongeni Nxumalo (IYASA)

19. Outstanding Model

Shadel Noble

20.Outstanding Designer

Dube Surprise & Bukhosi Ndlovu aka Brandroom

21. Outstanding Film Actress

Donna Ncube aka Donna N – The Lost Letter

22. Outstanding Film Actor

Mothusi Ndlovu aka Madlela

23. Outstanding Film

The Arthur Evans Show

24. Outstanding Theatre Actress

Tsitsi Gumbo –uNtikolotshe

25. Outstanding Theatre Actor

Gift Chakuvinga – Double Funeral

26. Outstanding Theatre Production

Joseph and the Coat of many Colours

27. Outstanding Ambassador (RA)

Oskido

28. Outstanding Ambassador (RW)

Mokoomba

29. Outstanding Arts Supporter

Delta Beverages

30. Life Achievement

Cont Mhlanga

31. Outstanding DJ

DJ Pathisani Star FM

32. Outstanding Kwaito/House

Mqondisi Sibanda aka Skaiva

33. Outstanding Hip/Hop Artiste/Act

Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo (Cal-Vin)

34. Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act

Lorraine Maplanka Stot

35. Outstanding Alternative Music

Jeys Marabini

36. Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba

Clement Magwaza

37. Outstanding Newcomer of the Year

Madlela Skhobokhobo

38. Outstanding Female Artiste

Sandra Ndebele

39.Outstanding Male Artiste

Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo aka Cal -Vin

40. Song of the Year

Ngamnanka uSamaMoe by Madlela Skhobokhobo