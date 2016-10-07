Baby Manqoba song out… $18k raised, $25k to go

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO artistes on Wednesday night launched a track titled Save Manqoba as part of efforts to raise $43 000 needed for the baby’s liver transplant in India.

The song, which features Sandra Ndebele, Khuliyo, Nkwali, Donna N, Lady Tshawe, Umdumo Wesizwe, Iyasa, Nkulukeko Dube, Band with no Name and Babongile Sikhonjwa was launched in Bulawayo during the Jam Session at Club 263.

At the launch, Khuliyo sang the groovy Afro Pop track which they penned two weeks ago with Gugulabo Nkomo and Umdumo Wesizwe as backing vocalists.

Produced by Percy Ncube, the song has a catchy chorus: “Save Baby Manqoba Zimbabwe, we appeal to all humanity.”

The lead vocalists encourage people to support the baby to undergo the much needed operation so that she will be able to attend school like other children.

The song can be downloaded from The Chronicle and Sunday News websites as well as the two newspapers’ Facebook and Twitter pages.

Meanwhile, the sponsored walk organised by Bulawayo journalists to raise funds for Manqoba will be held tomorrow with participants walking from the Large City Hall to Hillside Dams.

One of the organisers of the walk, Sunday News senior reporter Robin Muchetu said participants would congregate at the Large City Hall at 7AM.

“Everyone is invited to the walk.

“Those who want to participate can pay $5 for adults and $2 for children,” said Muchetu.

“Those who’ll not be able to join the walk can still donate to help the Mabhena family.”

She said $17 900 has been raised thus far and encouraged individuals and corporates to continue chipping in as $43 000 is needed.

“We’ve a target of $43 000 and if we all join hands, we can reach it. People can help in any way as there’s no donation that’s too small.”

Muchetu urged people to treat Manqoba’s issue with urgency saying the nine month old baby’s liver could fail to function anytime from now.

So far, companies such as Udine, Hawkflight, Bakers Inn, Buy and Build, Mimosa Mine, Devine Assignments, Bonsa Spar, Hillside Dams, 3D Events and Boom City have chipped in through cash and kind.

After the sponsored walk, artistes will hold a Save Manqoba bash at Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama where Cal_Vin, Nkwali, Khuliyo, Djembe Monks, and Donna N will take to the stage with 3D Event DJs Crayzee Black and Liz.

For more details about the walk, people can call Muchetu on 09-888871-5 or email her at robin.muchetu@sn.co.zw.

Those active on social media have been urged to support the cause by using the #SaveManqoba hash tag each time they post about Manqoba.

Also, those who will not be able to be part of the walk but want to assist baby Manqoba may get in touch with her mother – Shamiso on +263772935224 or deposit any amount to the banking details below:

Name: Shamiso Yikoniko

Bank: FBC Bank

Branch: FBC Centre

Account Number: 3070070770125.