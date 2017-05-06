Backyard fuel dealers sprout

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

Backyard filling stations have sprouted in Bulawayo and are being supplied cheaper fuel by enterprising locals that are smuggling the fuel from Botswana.

Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city is just 100km from Plumtree border which divides Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Locals are taking advantage of the cheaper fuel in Botswana and are smuggling it through the porous Plumtree border post and some undesignated entry points.

Most motorists now prefer the cheaper fuel being sold at the backyard filling stations despite the risk of buying contaminated fuel.

A fuel dealer said yesterday that he was buying unleaded petrol at $0.75 a litre in Botswana against an average of $1.35 being charged by local filling stations for blended fuel. The Botswana Pula is trading at 1 to 9 against the Dollar.

The backyard fuel stations are charging as little as $1,10 per litre for unleaded petrol depending on the quantity a client demands.

The Chronicle news crew went on an investigative expedition along Plumtree road, Nketa Drive, Masiyephambili drive and some parts of the Central Business district. More than 19 illegal filling stations were spotted and the sign is a two litter bottle filled with petrol placed along the road.”

Most of the motorists that are buying the fuel are pirate taxi drivers, especially drivers of the ‘notorious’ Honda Fit, which has become a face of crime in the city.

One of the fuel dealers said he makes up to $600 every month.

“There are no jobs at the moment and we are trying to earn a living from buying and selling fuel. We are taking advantage of our proximity to the Botswana border and we are supplying the Bulawayo market,” said a local fuel dealer based in Plumtree town.

He said he was buying the fuel from Francistown and taking it to Plumtree town where most of the buyers were from Bulawayo.

“We have to bribe police officers as we cross into Plumtree. We have no choice, times are hard. The police are not a problem, they suffer like us and gladly accept our bribes,” he said.

Motorists interviewed said they preferred the imported fuel as it gave them a better milage compared to the blended fuel.

“The fuel from these dealers is better because it lasts longer compared the the blended fuel. It is also cheaper compared to fuel from the pump so I save money,” said Mr Tonderai Hondo a taxi driver who plies the City Bellevue route.”

Police said the dealers risk being arrested for illegally selling fuel.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube also warned motorists against buying fuel from the illegal dealers.

He said: “Selling or buying fuel from undesignated areas is a crime. Those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested.”

“Motorists should be careful because they run the risk of buying contaminated fuel from backyard dealers.

“The public should join hands with the police in fighting crime,” said Ass Insp Ncube.

Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said keeping fuel at home was dangerous as those doing so risk starting fires.

“Nobody is allowed to sell any flammable liquid or gas from their home or unlicensed premises. People should stop risking their lives.

“We have often attended to fires caused by fuel kept in homes that have destroyed property or burnt people,” said Mr Peterson.

